KRANE Presents His Sophomore Album 'Getting Better'

KRANE presents his sophomore LP, Getting Better. The 7-track work follows the vanguard producer on a pursuit of ambitious new sounds, showcasing polished collaborations with Boombox Cartel, Nate Merchant, Malika, B. Lewis, Cece Valor and the Panama-assisted "Who Loved You Better."



Getting Better is a follow up to KRANE's acclaimed 2017 debut release Fallout and sees the artist continue to create stunning dream-like productions that both move and soothe. The album's provocative singles, such as Boombox Cartel collaboration "All Again," slow-burner "Tell My Why," and retro-influenced "Body Heat," have already seen DJ support from the likes of Steve Aoki, Diplo, Don Diablo, ILLENIUM, NGHTMRE & SLANDER and Alison Wonderland.



"This past year has given me the opportunity to channel a new sound and try to express the emotional challenges into a style that my audience hasn't heard from me before," KRANE explains. "It's moody, lyrically driven and introspective."



Pushing his sound beyond the future bass soundscapes he is known for, KRANE teamed up with Sydney's Panama to create the stunning focus single "Who Loved You Better." Panama's vocals swoon across tranquil pianos, glimmering synths and a shuffling garage-inspired beat, ultimately representative of KRANE's evolution as sound designer. Speaking about the inspiration behind "Who Loved You Better," KRANE states:



"I've always loved UK-style garage music, specifically the groove of the drums and percussion. I wanted to write something beautiful and moody to match these. Panama's style captivated me immediately for his singing. His voice and tone match that of the song, conveying the longing for and losing of love."

Listen to "Getting Better" here: