KP the Great Announces Headlining Set At One Musicfest

On Sunday September 8, 2019, KP The Great graces the stage of One Musicfest as a headliner joined by his "Superfriends," including Usher, Pharrell, and other special guests. The star-studded DJ set represents another unforgettable moment of the festival's tenth anniversary at Centennial Olympic Park this year.

The multitalented visionary, A&R legend, esteemed executive, established producer, soundtrack curator, GRAMMY® Award-winning songwriter, and DJ assembled a blockbuster lineup of very special longtime collaborators to team up with him on stage beyond Usher and Pharrell. Surprises will undoubtedly abound! This serves as yet another high point for One Musicfest as he rounds out a stacked list of headliners such as Rick Ross, DMX, Rae Sremmurd, the 25th anniversary of Wu-Tang Clan, and the reunion of Three 6 Mafia.

This promises to be one of the biggest of KP's career positioning him as a true mainstage, festival headlining DJ and priming him for even bigger moves to come.

Personally hired by L.A.Reid as Vice President of A&R at LaFace Records in 1996, KP The Great went on to A&R with a string of seminal classics for the RIAA diamond-selling, six-time GRAMMY® Award-winning OutKast, including ATLiens, Aquemini, Stankonia, and Big Boi and Dre Present...OutKast. Concurrently, he oversaw the breakout of P!nk and Usher in between launching his own Ghet-O-Vision imprint and signing future "King of the South" Tip "T.I." Harris and YoungBloodz. Transitioning from LaFace/Arista to Senior VP of A&R at Columbia Records in 2001, his hot streak continued as he signed John Legend and fostered the R&B crooner's explosion with the release of "Ordinary People" in 2004 for the icon's major label debut Get Lifted.

Following his time as Executive Vice President of A&R at Sony Urban Music from 2005- 2007, he turned his attention to producing alongside Malay [Frank Ocean, Alessia Cara, ZAYN]. They built an impressive discography together, manning the board behind John Legend's platinum-certified, GRAMMY® Award-nominated "Green Light" [feat. André 3000], and more. He went from SVP of A&R at Def Jam to Head of Urban A&R (East Coast) at Atlantic Records in 2011. During 2015, Pharrell tapped KP to become Head of Music at his creative venture i am OTHER. As Head Of Music, KP consulted on the soundtrack for Dope, in addition to cultivating the careers of Kap G, BIA, and WatchTheDuck. Meanwhile, he also co-wrote Kendrick Lamar's "Alright" alongsidePharrell, for which he took home the 2016 GRAMMY® Award for "Best Rap Song".

Simultaneously, KP has cemented himself as one of the industry's most in-demand DJs. A master on the decks, he's lit up the stages of Miami's Rolling Loud Festival, Complex Magazine's ComplexCon, Atlanta's Jazz Festival, One Musicfest and many more as well as features in some of today's top music and lifestyle sites such as Complex, DJ Mag, Bossip, Stupid Dope, Rolling Out, and Upscale Magazine. 2017 saw him close out Rolling Loud Festival with a show-stopping performance on Saturday night.





