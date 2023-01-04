KINGS OF THRASH Announce First Leg of 2023 Tour Dates

Following their four warm-up dates in October, KINGS OF THRASH, featuring David Ellefson and Jeff Young, today announce the first leg of a planned 2023 world tour commencing February 16 in Joliet, Illinois.

The THRASHIN' USA tour will cross the Midwest, East Coast, and southeastern part of the USA through March 15. As with the band's 2022 warm-up shows, the group will be performing the Killing Is My Business...and Business Is Good and So Far, So Good...So What albums in their entirety. KINGS OF THRASH also feature Chaz Leon on vocals and guitar and Fred Aching on drums.

Support on all shows will be provided by Hatriot. VIP packages will be available on all shows at this location.

The band has also signed a worldwide deal with Cleopatra Records and will be releasing a live CD/DVD package called Best of the West...Live at the Whisky A Go Go on March 24. The 17-song set was recorded and filmed live at the legendary Whisky A Go Go in West Hollywood, CA on October 15, 2022 and also features performances with Chris Poland. The DVD was directed by Michael Sarna for Inmotion Entertainment.

The pre-order can be found at Best of the West...Live at The Whisky A Go Go.

KINGS OF THRASH ON TOUR

2/16 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

2/17 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater

2/19 - Madison, WI - Majestic Theatre

2/20 - Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue

2/21 - Columbia, MO - Blue Note

2/22 - Columbus, OH - King Of Clubs

2/24 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop

2/25 - Cincinnati, OH - Legends Bar And Venue

2/27 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom And Tavern

2/28 - Warrendale, PA - Jergels

3/1 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom

3/3 - Poughkeepsie, NY - The Chance

3/4 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

3/5 - Harrisburg, PA - Midtown Arts Center

3/7 - Ardmore, PA - Ardmore Music Hall

3/8 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre

3/10 - Charlottesville, VA - Jefferson Theatre

3/11 - Greensboro, NC - Hangar 1819

3/12 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel

3/14 - Charleston, SC - Music Farm

3/15 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Hell)