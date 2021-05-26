KINGS Debuts New Single 'ur a good bye'

Today, Nashville-based artist and songwriter KINGS has released a brand new single, "ur a good bye." Her first single since her recent signing with Snafu Records, "ur a good bye" is available everywhere now here. Watch the lyric video below.

A bombastic pop anthem striking a masterful blend of slick electro-pop production and soaring vocal hooks, "ur a good bye" is a bold taste of what's to come from the budding artist. Describing the track, KINGS notes:

"I wrote 'ur a good bye' last August with a few writer/producer friends of mine. I told them about this guy I unofficially dated and let me tell you, it was a mess. His immaturity was astonishing, but it made for some interesting art. I love taking bad situations and turning them into something people can jam to in their car. We were talking about the situation and I was like, 'I can't even be mad at this situation because he was a good bye.'"

Born in smalltown North Carolina, KINGS threw herself into the arts at a young age, playing piano, singing, and studying dance. By age 15, her parents were driving her to/from Nashville every month for songwriting sessions, and in senior year of high school, she and her family moved to Nashville permanently to approach her music career head-on. KINGS describes, "Nashville is an incredible city full of ambitious people. It was so natural for me to be in an environment where everyone is always creating no matter what. It definitely took my drive for music to the next level."

Sparked by a wave of buzz in 2019 after her mega-viral TikTok amassed over 70 million views, KINGS' following has skyrocketed, racking up over 5 million followers across platforms. Her videos showcase her raw vocal talent in fun, candid environments and have drawn coverage for outlets like TIME and Today.

Though KINGS is already a viral success, she approaches her burgeoning music career with a humble work ethic and an undying passion for music. As she puts it, "All I have ever wanted to do was connect with others through music, which I really do believe is it's own language...music can move people in ways that words can't and my intention is to never stop writing my stories to give to other people."

Listen here:

Photo Credit: KINGS