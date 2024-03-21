KING ISIS Releases New EP 'shed' & Shares 'NVR RLLY' Visual

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



King Isis (they/she) releases their new EP shed via No Matter/ Dirty Hit, co-produced by Hello Yello (Jaden Wiggins & Martin Rodrigues).

shed comes as a companion piece to their brighter alt pop debut EP scales, showcasing their ability to craft catharsis from chaos. It was heavily inspired by Gloria E. Anzaldúa's seminal text Borderlands/La Frontera and its examination of snakes as a metaphor and theme of purging. The EP offers a darker, grungier sound, inviting listeners to confront their past and embrace acceptance, and features a wide range of influences from rock to R&B, reflecting Isis' introspective songwriting process.

Along with the release of shed, King Isis shares a dreamy video for the EP's last track “NVR RLLY” directed by Jessie Barr which follows earlier singles “MAKE IT UP” and “MONKI.” The visual continues the theme of catharsis and acceptance heard throughout shed, with Isis drinking a mysterious potion that transcends them into a vibrant, deserted field where they embrace feelings of euphoria.

"'NVR RLLY' is the last song on the EP and explores the unlearning of a toxic and abusive relationship,” King Isis says of the track. “World-building and storytelling – no matter how big or small the project – is really important to me. I think visually storytelling is something I admire with some of my favorite artists and is something I feel like creates a larger moment with the music. A lot of this project represents the disheveled, dissonant, discomforting process of release – shedding ideas that hold me back from being fully whole.

The director, Jessie Barr, fully understood this catharsis, we had great conversations about what I was trying to convey with this project. As the tension builds up throughout the song, the video parallels. Throughout the video, there's shedding of guilt, shame, and burden of ideals I had to unlearn. It's a visual representation of not relying on another and grounding myself in both nature and rooting myself in what I needed."

Along with the EP, King Isis will also have a song featuring Kenny Mason and Monte Booker on Pigeon & Planes' See You Next Year 2 compilation album of hip-hop, alternative, and indie music out next month on April 5. She will be in good company with talented artists such as Paris Texas, Deb Never, Binki, Junior Varsity, AG Club, Billy Lemos and more who are also included on this year's record. King Isis joined Mehro on tour in early February playing acoustic sets and will end the run with 3 more shows in Los Angeles at El Rey Theatre, San Diego at House of Blues Voodoo Room and Phoenix at The Rebel Lounge. See below for all dates. Tickets HERE.

TOUR DATES

3/21 - Los Angeles, CA - El Rey Theatre

3/24 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues Voodoo Room

3/25 - Phoenix, AZ - The Rebel Lounge

Photo credit: Gianni Gallant