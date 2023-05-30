KILTRO Share New Single 'Softy' From Sophomore Album 'Underbelly'

The album will be released on Friday, June 2.

By:
Denver-based band Kiltro share the final single “Softy” ahead of the release of their excellent and spellbinding sophomore album Underbelly which is out this Friday. 

The majestic lament of “Softy” is seeped in exquisite cushions of reverb and is an emotional pinnacle of the album. 

“Softy” follows two previous singles off Underbelly which have given fans a lot to be excited about. The thoughtful “All the Time in the World” serves as a reminder to stop and take a breath when the world is in a spiral and the albums lead single, “Guanaco,” which was described as "one-of-a-kind mix of shoegaze, neo-psychedelia, ambient and South American folk." by the Denver Westword. 

Kiltro’s sophomore album crystallizes those dreams and experiences into a post-rock manifesto of dazzling beauty. Underbelly signals a new chapter in the fusion of Latin roots with mainstream rock and marks a bold step forward in Kiltro’s extraordinary musical journey.

Kiltro are already a fixture in the Denver scene where they are famous for their transformative live shows. The band is also announcing a headline run of dates starting in June and stretching in the summer. All dates are listed below, these shows will be on sale this Friday local time and via the band’s website.

Kiltro US Tour

June 1 - Denver, CO - Mercury Cafe

June 21 - Detroit, MI - Lager House

June 22 - Columbus, OH - Woodlands

June 24 - Bethlehem, PA - Sabor Festival

June 25 - Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brenda’s

June 26 - Cambridge, MA - Club Passim

June 28 - Brooklyn, NY - Baby’s All Right

June 29 - Vienna, VA - Jammin Java

June 30 - Richmond, VA - Richmond Music Hall

July 1 - Carrboro, NC - Cat’s Cradle

July 3 - Nashville, TN - The Basement

July 6 - Madison, WI - The Bur Oak

July 7 - Minneapolis, MN - 7th Street Entry

July 8 - Chicago, IL - Beat Kitchen

August 9 - San Francisco, CA - Cafe Du Nord

August 10 - Los Angeles, CA - Gold-Diggers

August 11 - Pioneertown, CA - Pappy's & Harriets

August 13 - Phoenix, AZ - Valley Bar

August 16 - Austin, TX - Ballroom

August 17 - Houston, TX - WOMH Upstairs

August 18 - Dallas, TX - Club Dada

August 19 - Oklahoma City, OK - Resonant Head

August 25 - Denver CO - VORTEX 2023 at The JunkYard

September 14 - Portland, OR - Doug Fir

September 16 - Vancouver, BC - The Cobalt

September 17 - Seattle, WA - Barboza

Years ago, Chilean-American singer/songwriter Chris Bowers Castillo moved to the port city of Valparaíso and became a walking tour guide. “I would dress up as Wally and give tours to families and kids,” he remembers with a laugh. “It was great, because I got to know the city incredibly well. I’d walk for hours, then spend the rest of the day partying and drinking, probably way too much. But I also wrote lots of new songs.” 

Back in Denver, Chris looked for a moniker that reflected the evocative and subtly rebellious musical concepts percolating in his head, and settled on kiltro - a word used in Chile for stray dogs or mutts. He then teamed up with bassist Will Parkhill and drummer Michael Devincenzi, later inviting Fez García to join the band as an additional percussionist on Kiltro’s live gigs.

“I wanted to do a project mixing different styles and aesthetics,” he says. “Valparaíso is my favorite city in the world and will always influence my music. There were street dogs everywhere, and I’m a mutt myself.” 

Photo Credit: Julian Brier



