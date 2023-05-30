KILTRO Share New Single 'Softy' From Sophomore Album 'Underbelly'

The album will be released on Friday, June 2.
Denver-based band Kiltro share the final single “Softy” ahead of the release of their excellent and spellbinding sophomore album Underbelly which is out this Friday.
The majestic lament of “Softy” is seeped in exquisite cushions of reverb and is an emotional pinnacle of the album.
“Softy” follows two previous singles off Underbelly which have given fans a lot to be excited about. The thoughtful “All the Time in the World” serves as a reminder to stop and take a breath when the world is in a spiral and the albums lead single, “Guanaco,” which was described as "one-of-a-kind mix of shoegaze, neo-psychedelia, ambient and South American folk." by the Denver Westword.
Kiltro’s sophomore album crystallizes those dreams and experiences into a post-rock manifesto of dazzling beauty. Underbelly signals a new chapter in the fusion of Latin roots with mainstream rock and marks a bold step forward in Kiltro’s extraordinary musical journey.
Kiltro are already a fixture in the Denver scene where they are famous for their transformative live shows. The band is also announcing a headline run of dates starting in June and stretching in the summer. All dates are listed below, these shows will be on sale this Friday local time and via the band’s website.
June 1 - Denver, CO - Mercury Cafe
June 21 - Detroit, MI - Lager House
June 22 - Columbus, OH - Woodlands
June 24 - Bethlehem, PA - Sabor Festival
June 25 - Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brenda’s
June 26 - Cambridge, MA - Club Passim
June 28 - Brooklyn, NY - Baby’s All Right
June 29 - Vienna, VA - Jammin Java
June 30 - Richmond, VA - Richmond Music Hall
July 1 - Carrboro, NC - Cat’s Cradle
July 3 - Nashville, TN - The Basement
July 6 - Madison, WI - The Bur Oak
July 7 - Minneapolis, MN - 7th Street Entry
July 8 - Chicago, IL - Beat Kitchen
August 9 - San Francisco, CA - Cafe Du Nord
August 10 - Los Angeles, CA - Gold-Diggers
August 11 - Pioneertown, CA - Pappy's & Harriets
August 13 - Phoenix, AZ - Valley Bar
August 16 - Austin, TX - Ballroom
August 17 - Houston, TX - WOMH Upstairs
August 18 - Dallas, TX - Club Dada
August 19 - Oklahoma City, OK - Resonant Head
August 25 - Denver CO - VORTEX 2023 at The JunkYard
September 14 - Portland, OR - Doug Fir
September 16 - Vancouver, BC - The Cobalt
September 17 - Seattle, WA - Barboza
Years ago, Chilean-American singer/songwriter Chris Bowers Castillo moved to the port city of Valparaíso and became a walking tour guide. “I would dress up as Wally and give tours to families and kids,” he remembers with a laugh. “It was great, because I got to know the city incredibly well. I’d walk for hours, then spend the rest of the day partying and drinking, probably way too much. But I also wrote lots of new songs.”
Back in Denver, Chris looked for a moniker that reflected the evocative and subtly rebellious musical concepts percolating in his head, and settled on kiltro - a word used in Chile for stray dogs or mutts. He then teamed up with bassist Will Parkhill and drummer Michael Devincenzi, later inviting Fez García to join the band as an additional percussionist on Kiltro’s live gigs.
“I wanted to do a project mixing different styles and aesthetics,” he says. “Valparaíso is my favorite city in the world and will always influence my music. There were street dogs everywhere, and I’m a mutt myself.”
Photo Credit: Julian Brier
