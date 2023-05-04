KILTRO Share New Single 'All the Time in the World'

Their forthcoming album Underbelly will be released on June 2.

Denver's Kiltro share their new single "All the Time in the World," the second song from their forthcoming album Underbelly.

"All The Time In The World" was a song made in quarantine and was a breath of fresh air for the band while making the record in dark times. It's a reminder that no matter how the world may spiral, it's important to stop and take a breath.

The song follows the first single, "Guanaco," which was described as "Sonically, 'Guanaco' sees the Denver-based outfit specializing in the sort of off-kilter funk reminiscent of Fear of Music-More Songs About Buildings and Food-Remain in Light-era Talking Heads but with a defiant, genre-defying flair." by the Joy Of Violent Movement.

Kiltro's sophomore album crystallizes those dreams and experiences into a post-rock manifesto of dazzling beauty. Underbelly signals a new chapter in the fusion of Latin roots with mainstream rock and marks a bold step forward in Kiltro's extraordinary musical journey.

Kiltro are famous for their transformative live shows and they will be hitting the road next month for an extensive US tour. All dates are listed below and tickets can be purchased via the band's website.

Kiltro US Tour

June 21 - Detroit, MI - Lager House

June 22 - Columbus, OH - Woodlands

June 24 - Bethlehem, PA - Sabor Festival

June 25 - Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brenda's

June 26 - Cambridge, MA - Club Passim

June 28 - Brooklyn, NY - Baby's All Right

June 29 - Vienna, VA - Jammin Java

June 30 - Richmond, VA - Richmond Music Hall

July 1 - Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle

July 3 - Nashville, TN - The Basement

July 6 - Madison, WI - The Bur Oak

July 7 - Minneapolis, MN - 7th Street Entry

July 8 - Chicago, IL - Beat Kitchen

August 9 - San Francisco, CA - Cafe Du Nord

August 10 - Los Angeles, CA - Gold-Diggers

August 11 - Pioneertown, CA - Pappy's & Harriets

August 13 - Phoenix, AZ - Valley Bar

August 16 - Austin, TX - Ballroom

August 17 - Houston, TX - WOMH Upstairs

August 18 - Dallas, TX - Club Dada

August 19 - Oklahoma City, OK - Resonant Head

August 25 - Denver CO - VORTEX 2023 at The JunkYard

September 14 - Portland, OR - Doug Fir

September 16 - Vancouver, BC - The Cobalt

September 17 - Seattle, WA - Barboza

Photo Credit: Julian Brier



