KILTRO Share New Single 'All the Time in the World'

Their forthcoming album Underbelly will be released on June 2.
Denver's Kiltro share their new single "All the Time in the World," the second song from their forthcoming album Underbelly.
"All The Time In The World" was a song made in quarantine and was a breath of fresh air for the band while making the record in dark times. It's a reminder that no matter how the world may spiral, it's important to stop and take a breath.
The song follows the first single, "Guanaco," which was described as "Sonically, 'Guanaco' sees the Denver-based outfit specializing in the sort of off-kilter funk reminiscent of Fear of Music-More Songs About Buildings and Food-Remain in Light-era Talking Heads but with a defiant, genre-defying flair." by the Joy Of Violent Movement.
Kiltro's sophomore album crystallizes those dreams and experiences into a post-rock manifesto of dazzling beauty. Underbelly signals a new chapter in the fusion of Latin roots with mainstream rock and marks a bold step forward in Kiltro's extraordinary musical journey.
Kiltro are famous for their transformative live shows and they will be hitting the road next month for an extensive US tour. All dates are listed below and tickets can be purchased via the band's website.
June 21 - Detroit, MI - Lager House
June 22 - Columbus, OH - Woodlands
June 24 - Bethlehem, PA - Sabor Festival
June 25 - Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brenda's
June 26 - Cambridge, MA - Club Passim
June 28 - Brooklyn, NY - Baby's All Right
June 29 - Vienna, VA - Jammin Java
June 30 - Richmond, VA - Richmond Music Hall
July 1 - Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle
July 3 - Nashville, TN - The Basement
July 6 - Madison, WI - The Bur Oak
July 7 - Minneapolis, MN - 7th Street Entry
July 8 - Chicago, IL - Beat Kitchen
August 9 - San Francisco, CA - Cafe Du Nord
August 10 - Los Angeles, CA - Gold-Diggers
August 11 - Pioneertown, CA - Pappy's & Harriets
August 13 - Phoenix, AZ - Valley Bar
August 16 - Austin, TX - Ballroom
August 17 - Houston, TX - WOMH Upstairs
August 18 - Dallas, TX - Club Dada
August 19 - Oklahoma City, OK - Resonant Head
August 25 - Denver CO - VORTEX 2023 at The JunkYard
September 14 - Portland, OR - Doug Fir
September 16 - Vancouver, BC - The Cobalt
September 17 - Seattle, WA - Barboza
Photo Credit: Julian Brier