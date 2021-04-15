KIIA Releases 'KING OF THE NIGHT' Tomorrow

KIIA (Kia Ahadi) Toronto-based singer/songwriter releases with regret, his new single, "King Of The Night" April 23, on all platforms. Yes, it's uncommon to say with regret, but for KIIA, it is with deep sorrow he releases "King of The Night." The new single is in memory of his best friend, Danni Homayouni, a.k.a. "DanniBoy" who was violently killed in our city.

When we hear the news and read the headlines that another life has been taken due to gun violence, it seems so distant from our lives, until it isn't... The loss can be all- consuming. Hurting from his friend's death, KIIA turned to his music, writing "King of The Night," to tell the story of who Danni was and his senseless loss due to the overwhelming gun violence problem in our society.

KIIA is fresh off his well-received last single "Around the Globe" sponsored by Toronto Raptors' Player Norman Powell and his videos have garnered over 2 million hits worldwide. "King of The Night" is a reminder to KIIA fans of the heart & passion the artist brings to his craft. A multi- talented artist, KIIA is a sought-after songwriter and performer, with performances in venues from Toronto's iconic Dundas Square to the Los Angeles Convention Center.

KIIA's fans see and feel the intensity of the performer brings to the stage. There is no doubt, when venues open and tours resume KIIA will return to the stage. He will again bring the passion and high energy to his fans, but this time he will bring something else.... a heavy heart.

"I believe music has the power to change lives. I hope this song will give some peace to those affected by gun violence."