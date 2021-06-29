KETTAMA Drops 'Voice Within' Remix

Today [29th June 2021] Ireland's adored party purveyor KETTAMA drops his heavy-hitting remix of 'Voice Within' - a currently unreleased track from Copenhagen based DJ and producer Anastasia Kristensen. The first offering from a project on which she is yet to shed light, this effervescent remix is a nod towards an incredibly exciting project, coming via one of dance music's most iconic labels - Houndstooth. Flexing his versatility as an artist, KETTAMA leans into his darker side for the remix, a dreamy yet heavy-hitting emotional breakbeat roller. A pacey and euphoric percussive workout, it's the perfect match for Anastasia Kristensen's arsenal of kaleidoscopic club cuts.

Speaking on the remix, KETTAMA says:

"Super happy to be given the opportunity to be a part of the project with Anastasia and Houndstooth. Really enjoyed making something a bit more left to what normally comes out when I sit down to write song or remix. Listen with volume at maximum level for ultimate G-TOWN experience."

An artist with innate ability to craft a groove and as well as an undeniable prowess behind the booth, this new remix is a prime example of why KETTAMA has long been tipped as one of dance music's brightest shining stars, standing out from the crowd as a trailblazer in the new generation of producers. Two artists with a playful, tear up the rule book approach to their output, for Anastasia Kristensen teaming up with KETTAMA was a no brainer and a teaser of the masterful artistry on her forward-thinking projects on the horizon.

Irish house sensation, KETTAMA, has fast risen up the ranks over the past few years. One of house music's hottest new-gen artists, the Galway native made his acclaimed debut on New York imprint HOMAGE, followed by releases on seminal labels such as Shall Not Fade, Dance Trax, Madhouse and Mutual Pleasure. A true party starter with several Irish club residencies under his belt, his euphoric productions and dextrous mixing - blending the finest four the floor cuts with a massive dose of fun - have truly cemented his space in the global electronic music sphere.

Moscow-born, Denmark-raised DJ and producer Anastasia Kristensen is a flash of energy. A skilled selector and producer with an encyclopaedic knowledge of music far beyond her years, Anastasia has rapidly garnered acclaim as one of the world's most exciting DJs in dance music. An artist bringing colour and energy into the darker world of techno, Anastasia has found fans from warehouse raves to huge festival stages across the world. The DJ Mag cover-star has long garnered unwavering support from top-tier tastemakers across music, style, culture including Dazed, Resident Advisor, FACT, Crack Magazine, Boiler Room, NTS and more. An artist driven by connecting communities, elevating other artists and acting as a force for good, in 2020 Anastasia curated and released a charity compilation Rewire and Acquire featuring 19 global artists from far-flung corners of the world, with all proceeds going to women's rights charity Equality Now. With her infectious, unstoppable energy and game-changing new projects on the way, 2021 is set to be another exciting year as Anastasia Kristensen reaches new heights.

