KATSEYE: WILD HEARTS Documentary to Premiere in Los Angeles

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

A documentary chronicling the rise of pop group KATSEYE is set to premiere in Los Angeles ahead of its release in cinemas worldwide. Titled KATSEYE: WILD HEARTS, the film is directed by Nadia Hallgren and features never-before-seen footage, fan videos from the group's EYEKONS following, and interviews with the group's members tracing their path from the competition series Dream Academy to international pop success.

Directed by Nadia Hallgren (Becoming, Black and Missing).

Featuring never-before-seen footage, EYEKONS fan videos, and intimate interviews from the group members, the film explores the powerful bond between KATSEYE and their global fandom. A love letter to the EYEKONS who helped build this movement, KATSEYE: WILD HEARTS reveals why this group's story is only just beginning.

From the intense pressure of Dream Academy to chart-topping viral success, audiences will experience the highs, setbacks, sacrifices, and breakthrough moments that transformed KATSEYE on their path to global pop stardom. Praised by outlets including The New York Times, Vogue, Rolling Stone, and Billboard, KATSEYE has earned acclaim for their relentless dedication to their craft and electrifying live performances. As one of pop's most exciting emerging global acts, the group continues to solidify its place as a worldwide force.

From the same team that created Netflix's POP STAR ACADEMY, KATSEYE: WILD HEARTS is produced by Interscope Films and Boardwalk Pictures, in partnership with HYBE X GEFFEN, and directed by Nadia Hallgren.

More information is available at KatseyeWildHeartsFilm.com.

KATSEYE: WILD HEARTS is produced by Interscope Films and Boardwalk Pictures in partnership with HYBE X GEFFEN, from the team behind Netflix's POP STAR ACADEMY. The film runs 80 minutes.

Photo Credit: Rahul Bhatt



Photo Credit: Rahul Bhatt

Need more Music Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...