KATSEYE Tops YouTube Charts With WILD Tracks, Dolly Parton Songs Surge

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KATSEYE continues to dominate YouTube's weekly music charts following the release of its new EP WILD, securing the #3 spot on the US Top Songs chart and #4 on Global Top Songs with 'Hootie Frutti,' while placing four additional tracks across the US charts.

Fans are also honoring the life and music of country legend Dolly Parton, driving several of her classics into the US Top Songs chart, led by '9 to 5' at #7 and 'Jolene' at #8, and pushing her back into the US Top Artists chart at #7.

Hot debuts and chart surges round out the week, with Rod Wave landing 23 entries across the US Daily Top Music Videos chart following the release of his seventh studio album Don't Look Down, Cardi B taking #1 on US Daily Top Music Videos with 'AH HA,' and Post Malone & Swae Lee's 'Sunflower' hitting #1 on US Top Songs on Shorts as Spider-Man: Brand New Day fuels a flurry of shortform activity.

Below is a full breakdown of the key movers and trends for the week ending September 1.

KATSEYE continue their chart domination following new EP

In the wake of their new EP WILD, KATSEYE's takeover of both US Top Songs and Global Top Songs continues for another week. The global pop group's high-energy 'Hootie Frutti' leads the way at #3 on US and #4 on Global, while 'Animal' claims #4 on US and #5 on Global. 'PINKY UP' follows close behind at #28 on US and #64 on Global. A pair of songs from their catalog — the all-star collab 'ICONIC BY MISTAKE' and 'Debut' — also hit the US chart at #9 and #41, respectively.

Fans celebrate the life and music of Dolly Parton

Fans continue to celebrate the life and music of country legend Dolly Parton, pushing several of her classics into US Top Songs. Her iconic hit '9 to 5' leads the way at #7, followed by 'Jolene' at #8 and her Kenny Rogers duet 'Islands in the Stream' at #16. Her original 'I Will Always Love You' claims #32, while Whitney Houston's beloved cover debuts at #62. Parton also re-entered US Top Artists at #7.

Cardi B's 'AH HA' video debuts at #1 on US daily chart

Cardi B is back with a Brooklyn-set video for her recent single 'AH HA' – which debuted on Friday at #1 on US Daily Top Music Videos. The visual, which shows off summertime in New York City, has garnered over 5.2M views in the days since its release.

Rod Wave takes over US daily music video chart

Rod Wave storms the daily charts following the release of his seventh studio album Don't Look Down. The Florida singer and rapper landed a total of 23 entries, both from the release and his extended catalog, on the US Daily Top Music Videos (charts date: August 28th), led by 'I Am' at #8, 'Mainstay' at #11 and 'All I Ever Had' at #13.

Taylor Swift's live medley at the GRAMMY Museum hits video chart

Taylor Swift performed a piano medley of 'I Knew It, I Knew You,' 'August' and 'All Too Well' during an 'Icon Sessions' event at The Grammy Museum. The video from the special acoustic performance hit the US Weekly Top Music Videos charts at #12, on the back of over 1.1M views in the charting period.

Memphis rapper Pooh Shiesty makes his presence felt

Following the release of his debut studio album All Eyes on Shiest, Memphis' Pooh Shiesty makes his mark on the charts, landing a quartet of tracks on US Top Songs. The rap star's recent single 'Reap What You Sow' leads the way at #13, followed by 'FDO' at #34, 'Last Man Breathin' at #46, and 'I'm Back' at #90. This week, Pooh Shiesty also claims #24 on US Top Artists.

Dallas rapper Dolly Babe's dance-rap hit 'Pink Blush' climbs

Dallas rapper Dolly Babe vaults up US Top Songs with the club-ready 'Pink Blush,' which hits #15, thanks to over 2.1M views in the country in the charting period. The rowdy rap track has been pushed up the charts, in part, by a new dance challenge on shortform, which contributes to its #21 slot on US Top Songs on Shorts this week.

Stella Lefty's emotional country ballad 'Boston' generates views

Singer-songwriter Stella Lefty's country hit 'Boston' holds down #26 on US Top Songs for another week on the back of over 1.7M views in the US in the charting period.

KAROL G's 'BbY WOW' goes Global

Colombian pop star KAROL G released her new album No Me Arrepiento de Sentir Tanto and breakout single 'BbY WOW,' also featuring Spanish singers Judeline and rusowsky, debuts at #52 on Global Top Songs. The nostalgic track also climbs to #36 on US Top Songs, helping KAROL to #10 on US Top Artists.

Atlanta rapper Belly Gang Kushington scores another hit

Atlanta rapper Belly Gang Kushington launches his latest 'No Jewelry,' which debuts at #66 on US Weekly Top Music Videos. The clip, which features the rapper rolling around on a hoverboard, has garnered over 1M views since its release. His collaboration with fellow Atlanta-based star 21 Savage, 'WTF Goin,' also climbs to #16 on the same chart.

Spider-Man songs stick on the charts

As Spider-Man: Brand New Day keeps up its impressive run at the box office, songs connected to the web-slinging saga continue to swing up the charts. Post Malone's 'Sunflower,' originally released for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, sits at #5 on US Top Songs and #6 on Global Top Songs, as well as climbing to #1 on US Top Songs on Shorts and #11 on Global Top Songs on Shorts, amid a flurry of Spider-Man-themed shortform content. Meanwhile, songs associated with the new film continue to make their mark, including Tame Impala's 'Loser,' which hits #21 on US and #34 on Global as well as #36 on US Shorts. Indian Banjaare also chart their track 'Barsaat,' used in India's marketing for Brand New Day, at #15 on Global Top Songs. Steve Lacy's 'oh yeah,' which serves as the end credits song for the film, also makes an impact on shortform this week, claiming #45 on the US Shorts chart.

Dominican rapper Lil Naay makes a mark with 'PERRA'

Rising Dominican rap star Lil Naay notches another success with his new single 'PERRA.' The dembow-inflected track debuts at #48 on US Top Songs and #63 on Global Top Songs, amassing over 9.1M views across territories in the charting period.

K-pop sextet ENHYPEN stage a jailbreak in 'Bloody Paradise' video

K-pop group ENHYPEN return to the charts with their stylish new single and video 'Bloody Paradise.' The track debuts at #7 on Global Top Songs and #51 on US Top Songs, powered in part by the choreography-heavy video that features the six-member group staging a jailbreak. The video has already amassed over 31M views since its release.

Atlanta rapper Noodah05 breaks out with 'Around Me'

Rising Atlanta rapper Noodah05 makes an impact with his new single 'Around Me,' which debuts at #46 on US Weekly Top Music Videos. The emotional rap track is also making an impact on shortform, claiming #34 on US Top Songs on Shorts.

BBE AJ & Boozie Badazz dance up US Shorts

Baton Rouge, Louisiana rapper BBE AJ has a hit with 'Got That Feelin,' a collaboration with local legend Boosie Badazz that debuts this week at #61 on US Top Songs. Thanks in part to a dance trend, the track has also been making its presence felt on Shorts, climbing to #5 on US Top Songs on Shorts.

Uzbekistan pop star Xamdam Sobirov has a Global hit with 'Peshta'

Uzbekistani star Xamdam Sobirov has another hit with the folk-inflected pop song 'Peshta.' The track climbs to #13 on Global Top Songs, and its vibrant, choreography-heavy video has garnered over 39M views since its release.

K-pop group ALPHA DRIVE ONE share buzzy rap-rock track 'BORN DIRE'

The new K-pop group ALPHA DRIVE ONE, which debuted earlier this year after forming on the competition show Boys II Planet, launch their new single 'BORN DIRE' at #33 on Global Top Songs. The rave-ready rap-rock track amassed over 11.8M views across territories in the charting period.

Dua Lipa's 2024 single 'Training Season' has a second wind

Dua Lipa's 2024 track 'Training Season' is experiencing a resurgence, re-entering Global Top Songs at #35 this week. The track's new wave of attention arrives around an uptick of usage on shortform. Across territories, it garnered over 11.6M views in the charting period.

2FithyRicky starts a party with 'On N On'

2FithyRicky — an alias of Memphis rapper Finesse2Tymes — returns with the new single 'On N On,' which debuts at #47 on US Weekly Top Music Videos. The video for the Tove Lo-sampling track has already garnered nearly 1M views since its release.

Chromance's ever-viral 'Wrap Me in Plastic' comes back

Masked EDM producer Chromance's 2020 viral hit 'Wrap Me in Plastic' is making its way up the Shorts charts yet again thanks to a new selfie trend. The synth pop track rises this week to #3 on US Top Songs on Shorts and #40 on Global Top Songs on Shorts.

YouTube United States Top Songs chart: Top 5

1. Shakira, Burna Boy - Dai Dai

2. Ella Langley - Choosin' Texas

3. KATSEYE - Hootie Frutti

4. KATSEYE - Animal

5. Post Malone, Swae Lee - Sunflower

YouTube United States Top Shorts Songs chart: Top 5

1. Post Malone, Swae Lee - Sunflower

2. pupsies - misery.

3. CHROMANCE, Marcus Layton - Wrap Me In Plastic (Marcus Layton Radio Edit)

4. Fat Papi, prodshushy - FREAKED OUT

5. BBE AJ, Boosie Badazz - Got That Feelin

YouTube United States Top Songs chart: New Entries

7. Dolly Parton - 9 to 5

8. Dolly Parton - Jolene

32. Dolly Parton - I Will Always Love You

51. ENHYPEN - Bloody Paradise

53. Taylor Swift - I Knew It/ I Knew You/ August/ All Too Well (Live)

62. Whitney Houston - I Will Always Love You

81. Dolly Parton - Here You Come Again

YouTube Global Top Songs chart: Top 5

1. Shakira, Burna Boy - Dai Dai

2. ARJN, KDS, Shreya Ghoshal - KALYANI (Remix)

3. HUNTR/X - Golden

4. KATSEYE - Hootie Frutti

5. KATSEYE - Animal

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