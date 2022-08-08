KARD to Bring 2022 WILD KARD TOUR IN NORTH AMERICA to Kings Theatre

Global K-Pop co-ed group KARD will bring their 2022 WILD KARD TOUR IN NORTH AMERICA to Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, NY on August 12, 2022. For tickets and additional information, visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2190190®id=172&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.kingstheatre.com%2Fcalendar%2F2022-wild-kard-tour-in-north-america%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

The 4-member group consisting of J.Seph, BM, Somin, and Jiwoo will embark on a 11-city run this fall fresh off the release of their 5th Mini Album. Produced by Live Nation, the tour kicks off on August 10th at Warner Theatre in Washington, DC making stops across the U.S. in Brooklyn, Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles and more before wrapping up in Houston, TX at Bayou Music Center on September 1st.

Since their debut in 2017, KARD has proven to be an anomaly in the K-pop industry. The 4-member co-ed group quickly established their own distinct sound and captured many hearts domestically and abroad.

KARD returned on June 22nd with their fifth mini album "Re:" and broke their first week sales record from their previous comeback, nearly quintupling KARD's personal record. "Re:" appeared on the iTunes charts of 16 nations including Mexico, Spain and the United States. Billboard magazine has described KARD to be "one of the most successful co-ed K-pop acts to ever exist".

Following their comeback, KARD will carry their momentum throughout the summer to connect with fans worldwide. After their Seoul show, KARD kicks off 2022 WILD KARD TOUR IN NORTH AMERICA, a celebration of live shows with their global fanbase.

