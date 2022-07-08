K-Pop Stars aespa Release New Project 'Girls'

reakout K-pop girl group aespa release their hotly-anticipated new project Girls - The 2nd Mini Album along with the brand new video for title track "Girls." Watch the new video below via Warner Records / SM Entertainment. Today, aespa kick off Good Morning America's Summer Concert Series in Central Park to perform some of their biggest hits and chat with the hosts.

"We're so happy that our new project Girls - The 2nd Mini Album is finally out for all of our MYs to hear," says aespa. "With Girls, we were able to explore our sound more and tell new stories. We can't wait to perform and meet our fans in person soon!"

The nine-track project finds KARINA, GISELLE, WINTER, and NINGNING dabbling in high-octane electro-pop, sentimental ballads, and breezy R&B, like on their English-language debut single, "Life's Too Short."

The project also includes aespa's ferocious 2020 debut single, "Black Mamba," which established them as the K-pop girl group of the moment, as well as a futuristic hip-hop remake of "Dreams Come True," a 1998 hit from the pioneering K-pop act S.E.S. Other highlights include "Lingo," title track "Girls," the sugary "ICU," and their most recent single and English language debut "Life's Too Short," which impacted top 40 radio this week.

Today marks an exciting new chapter for the global stars, whose debut EP, Savage - The 1st Mini Album, bowed in the Top 20 of the Billboard 200 chart last fall - the highest entry for a K-pop girl group's debut in history. Additionally, Savage - The 1st Mini Album claimed a spot on ten Billboard charts, including Top Independent Albums, Top Album Sales, Top World Albums, and more.

The project was also greeted with universal critical acclaim. Beyond praise from Forbes, Teen Vogue, Rolling Stone, Flaunt, and more, TIME touted aespa among "The Next Generation Leaders, Class of 2022." They've already lived up to that hype by playing their first-ever live U.S. show on Coachella's main stage in April. The group also delivered an explosive performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and was the first K-pop act to ever play and sell-out the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles with their aespa SYNC Showcase last week.

With Girls - The 2nd Mini Album, aespa sets the stage for a global takeover that will confirm their position in the upper echelon of K-pop stars.

Listen to the new album here:

Watch the new music video here: