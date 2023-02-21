K-Pop Phenoms Twice Return for 5th World Tour 'Ready to Be'

International K-Pop sensations TWICE announce their global outing - 5TH WORLD TOUR 'READY TO BE'.

The worldwide run will hit several cities across Korea, Australia, Japan, Canada, and the U.S. Produced by Live Nation, the tour kicks off on April 15 at KSPO Dome in Seoul, Korea making stops in Sydney, Melbourne, Osaka, Tokyo, Los Angeles, Seattle, Dallas, Chicago, Toronto and more before wrapping up in Atlanta, GA at Truist Park on July 9. The group has promised more dates will be announced soon.

Notably, TWICE will become the first female K-Pop group to headline in MLB and NFL stadiums. This outing marks the first time ever for a female K-Pop group to perform at East Rutherford's MetLife Stadium, Dallas' Globe Life Field, Atlanta's Truist Park, and Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium.

After multiple sold-out arena tours, the group previously became the first female KPOP group to ever headline in a US stadium with their two sold-out dates at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles just last year. The 5TH WORLD TOUR 'READY TO BE'' promises to bring their signature high energy performance and a robust setlist of their chart-topping hits. TWICE's 12th mini album, "READY TO BE," will be released on March 10.

Tickets for shows in the U.S. can be purchased through the Ticketmaster Verified Fan platform. Fans can register for the Verified Fan onsale HERE now through Wednesday, March 8th at 7PM PT/9PM CT/10PM ET.

Fans who are selected to receive an access code will be able to access the Verified Fan Onsale at a later date. If any additional tickets remain following the Verified Fan onsale, a general onsale will be announced at a later date. For more details on tickets and timeline details, visit HERE.

For ticketing information for shows in Korea, Australia, and Japan, please visit your local event event page.

TWICE 5TH WORLD 'READY TO BE' TOUR DATES:

April 15 - KSPO Dome - Seoul, Korea

April 16 KSPO Dome - Seoul, Korea

May 3 - Qudos Bank Arena - Sydney, Aus

May 6 - Rod Laver Arena - Melbourne, Aus

May 13 - Yanmar Stadium Nagai - Osaka, Japan

May 14 - Yanmar Stadium Nagai - Osaka, Japan

May 20 - Ajinomoto Stadium - Tokyo, Japan

May 21 - Ajinomoto Stadium - Tokyo, Japan

June 10 - SoFi Stadium - Los Angeles, CA

June 13 - Oakland Arena - Oakland, CA

June 16 - Tacoma Dome - Seattle, WA

June 21 - Globe Life Field - Dallas, TX

June 24 - Toyota Center - Houston, TX

June 28 - United Center - Chicago, IL

July 2 - Scotiabank Arena - Toronto, ON

July 6 - MetLife Stadium - East Rutherford, NJ

July 9 - Truist Park - Atlanta, GA

About TWICE:

Formed under K-pop powerhouse JYP Entertainment in 2015, TWICE - comprised of members Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, Tzuyu - is one of the best-selling K-pop girl groups of all time.

Since their debut, the group has sold over 10 million albums, received nearly 6 billion streams on Spotify, performed on programs such as The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, and GMA3, and has been nominated for two MTV Video Music Awards. In March 2023, they will be honored with the "Breakthrough Artist" award at the Billboard Women in Music Awards.

The group first rose to prominence with their debut title song "Like OOH-AHH" and 2016 breakthrough single "CHEER UP," which went on to top multiple Korean pop charts and won 'Song of the Year' at the Melon Music Awards and Mnet Asian Music Awards.

From 2016 to 2019, the group releases a slew of mini albums and hit singles, as well as their first full-length album, Twicetagram, and successfully completed their first world tour, TWICELIGHTS. In 2020, TWICE made their first ranking on the Artist 100 and Billboard 200 lists with their mini album MORE & MORE, and their second full-length album, Eyes wide open, debuted at #8 on Billboard's World Albums chart.

The momentum continued through 2021 where they kicked off the year with a performance on TIME100 Talks followed by their first U.S. broadcast debut on The Kelly Clarkson Show. That June, they released their 10th mini album, Taste of Love, and followed this up with the release of their first full English-language single, "The Feels," which earned the group their first career entry on The Billboard Hot 100 (#83) and multiple top 10 placements across various charts. TWICE closed out the year with the release of their third full-length album Formula of Love: O+T=<3, which hit #3 on the Billboard 200 and stayed on the chart for eight consecutive weeks.

Last year, TWICE completed their sold-out 4TH WORLD TOUR Ⅲ arena tour and back-to-back, sold-out encore performances at Los Angeles' Banc of California Stadium. These performances were a major milestone for the group, as made TWICE the first female K-Pop group to sell out two North American arena tours, as well as the first female K-Pop group to play a North American stadium.

In August, they released their 11th EP, BETWEEN 1&2, which entered the Billboard 200 Album Chart at #3 and holds the biggest pure sales week for an album by a female K-Pop act in the US, further extending TWICE's record for the most top 10 debuts on the chart among all K-Pop female acts.

BETWEEN 1&2's lead single "Talk that Talk" reached the top 20 on Billboard's Global 200 chart, and top 10 on Billboard's Global Excl. US chart, tying with "The Feels" as their highest charting single on the latter chart. They ended the year as the most-stream female K-Pop group on Spotify.

Most recently, TWICE released their second full English-language single, "MOONLIGHT SUNRISE" off their forthcoming EP READY TO BE. The track debuted at #84 on the Billboard Hot 100 and earned TWICE career high-placements on Billboard's Digital Song Sales chart (#3) and both Spotify's US Chart (#39) and Global Chart (#60).