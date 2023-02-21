Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
K-Pop Phenoms Twice Return for 5th World Tour 'Ready to Be'

K-Pop Phenoms Twice Return for 5th World Tour 'Ready to Be'

Tickets for shows in the U.S. can be purchased through the Ticketmaster Verified Fan platform.

Feb. 21, 2023  

International K-Pop sensations TWICE announce their global outing - 5TH WORLD TOUR 'READY TO BE'.

The worldwide run will hit several cities across Korea, Australia, Japan, Canada, and the U.S. Produced by Live Nation, the tour kicks off on April 15 at KSPO Dome in Seoul, Korea making stops in Sydney, Melbourne, Osaka, Tokyo, Los Angeles, Seattle, Dallas, Chicago, Toronto and more before wrapping up in Atlanta, GA at Truist Park on July 9. The group has promised more dates will be announced soon.

Notably, TWICE will become the first female K-Pop group to headline in MLB and NFL stadiums. This outing marks the first time ever for a female K-Pop group to perform at East Rutherford's MetLife Stadium, Dallas' Globe Life Field, Atlanta's Truist Park, and Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium.

After multiple sold-out arena tours, the group previously became the first female KPOP group to ever headline in a US stadium with their two sold-out dates at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles just last year. The 5TH WORLD TOUR 'READY TO BE'' promises to bring their signature high energy performance and a robust setlist of their chart-topping hits. TWICE's 12th mini album, "READY TO BE," will be released on March 10.

Tickets for shows in the U.S. can be purchased through the Ticketmaster Verified Fan platform. Fans can register for the Verified Fan onsale HERE now through Wednesday, March 8th at 7PM PT/9PM CT/10PM ET.

Fans who are selected to receive an access code will be able to access the Verified Fan Onsale at a later date. If any additional tickets remain following the Verified Fan onsale, a general onsale will be announced at a later date. For more details on tickets and timeline details, visit HERE.

For ticketing information for shows in Korea, Australia, and Japan, please visit your local event event page.

TWICE 5TH WORLD 'READY TO BE' TOUR DATES:

April 15 - KSPO Dome - Seoul, Korea

April 16 KSPO Dome - Seoul, Korea

May 3 - Qudos Bank Arena - Sydney, Aus

May 6 - Rod Laver Arena - Melbourne, Aus

May 13 - Yanmar Stadium Nagai - Osaka, Japan

May 14 - Yanmar Stadium Nagai - Osaka, Japan

May 20 - Ajinomoto Stadium - Tokyo, Japan

May 21 - Ajinomoto Stadium - Tokyo, Japan

June 10 - SoFi Stadium - Los Angeles, CA

June 13 - Oakland Arena - Oakland, CA

June 16 - Tacoma Dome - Seattle, WA

June 21 - Globe Life Field - Dallas, TX

June 24 - Toyota Center - Houston, TX

June 28 - United Center - Chicago, IL

July 2 - Scotiabank Arena - Toronto, ON

July 6 - MetLife Stadium - East Rutherford, NJ

July 9 - Truist Park - Atlanta, GA

About TWICE:

Formed under K-pop powerhouse JYP Entertainment in 2015, TWICE - comprised of members Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, Tzuyu - is one of the best-selling K-pop girl groups of all time.

Since their debut, the group has sold over 10 million albums, received nearly 6 billion streams on Spotify, performed on programs such as The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, and GMA3, and has been nominated for two MTV Video Music Awards. In March 2023, they will be honored with the "Breakthrough Artist" award at the Billboard Women in Music Awards.

The group first rose to prominence with their debut title song "Like OOH-AHH" and 2016 breakthrough single "CHEER UP," which went on to top multiple Korean pop charts and won 'Song of the Year' at the Melon Music Awards and Mnet Asian Music Awards.

From 2016 to 2019, the group releases a slew of mini albums and hit singles, as well as their first full-length album, Twicetagram, and successfully completed their first world tour, TWICELIGHTS. In 2020, TWICE made their first ranking on the Artist 100 and Billboard 200 lists with their mini album MORE & MORE, and their second full-length album, Eyes wide open, debuted at #8 on Billboard's World Albums chart.

The momentum continued through 2021 where they kicked off the year with a performance on TIME100 Talks followed by their first U.S. broadcast debut on The Kelly Clarkson Show. That June, they released their 10th mini album, Taste of Love, and followed this up with the release of their first full English-language single, "The Feels," which earned the group their first career entry on The Billboard Hot 100 (#83) and multiple top 10 placements across various charts. TWICE closed out the year with the release of their third full-length album Formula of Love: O+T=<3, which hit #3 on the Billboard 200 and stayed on the chart for eight consecutive weeks.

Last year, TWICE completed their sold-out 4TH WORLD TOUR Ⅲ arena tour and back-to-back, sold-out encore performances at Los Angeles' Banc of California Stadium. These performances were a major milestone for the group, as made TWICE the first female K-Pop group to sell out two North American arena tours, as well as the first female K-Pop group to play a North American stadium.

In August, they released their 11th EP, BETWEEN 1&2, which entered the Billboard 200 Album Chart at #3 and holds the biggest pure sales week for an album by a female K-Pop act in the US, further extending TWICE's record for the most top 10 debuts on the chart among all K-Pop female acts.

BETWEEN 1&2's lead single "Talk that Talk" reached the top 20 on Billboard's Global 200 chart, and top 10 on Billboard's Global Excl. US chart, tying with "The Feels" as their highest charting single on the latter chart. They ended the year as the most-stream female K-Pop group on Spotify.

Most recently, TWICE released their second full English-language single, "MOONLIGHT SUNRISE" off their forthcoming EP READY TO BE. The track debuted at #84 on the Billboard Hot 100 and earned TWICE career high-placements on Billboard's Digital Song Sales chart (#3) and both Spotify's US Chart (#39) and Global Chart (#60).



David Wax Museum Announce New Album & Share Luanne Photo
David Wax Museum Announce New Album & Share 'Luanne'
Produced by Dan Molad (of Lucius, Coco) You Must Change Your Life comprises a makeshift orchestra—an instrumental array bewildering on paper but perfectly intuitive to the ears—everything from electric guitar and bass clarinet duets to the large-bodied Mexican huapanguera; tubular bells a la Pet Sounds to Jagger-esque heavy breathing.
Sam Allan & Sarah de Warren Release Secrets of Your Heart Photo
Sam Allan & Sarah de Warren Release 'Secrets of Your Heart'
Allan’s first single for the revered imprint, ‘Secrets of Your Heart’ is a heartfelt melodic track that perfectly showcases Allan’s production capabilities. Opening up with de Warren’s sublime vocals against a backdrop of ethereal synths, Allan brings the track to a progressive breakdown that evokes that feeling of raw dancefloor euphoria.
Araya Shares POISON From ARENA EP Out in April Photo
Araya Shares 'POISON' From 'ARENA' EP Out in April
Thai-Chilean, NYC native, multi-hyphenate artist Araya, today shares an intimate track from his forthcoming ARENA EP, 'POISON.' The restraint displayed in this track is a beautiful foil to the blistering energy throughout his catalogue, including his most recent track 'Electro Devil ft. CLIP.'
Terrible Sons Announces New Album The Raft Is Not The Shore Photo
Terrible Sons Announces New Album 'The Raft Is Not The Shore'
Terrible Sons, feat. husband-and-wife Lauren and Matt Barus, announce their anticipated debut album The Raft Is Not The Shore. The record was recorded in their home studio, with producer Tom Healy (Tiny Ruins, Marlon Williams, Nadia Reid) featuring a host of exceptional Ōtautahi musicians: Jo Barus, Joe McCallum, Cam Pearce, Chris Wethey.

From This Author - Michael Major


Optometry Release 'Not What You Expected'Optometry Release 'Not What You Expected'
February 20, 2023

Optometry, the Los Angeles-based music duo comprised of John Tejada and March Adstrum, release “Not What You Expected.' The second single from their forthcoming album, After-Image, sees Tejada pair a laid-back breakbeat with the sound of a found recording destroyed over time, while Adstrum pours her heart out about recent life-changing events.
VIDEO: The Gulps Release Official Video For 'Mirror Mirror'VIDEO: The Gulps Release Official Video For 'Mirror Mirror'
February 20, 2023

Dropping like a disintegrating disco ball hanging by its final thread, the track itself is similarly changeable as it swings between the slick indie stylistics of The Strokes in one moment to the zaniness of The Lemon Twigs another, all while doggedly throwing-off the straight-jacket of convention at every given opportunity. Watch the video now!
VIDEO: SIX Star Hailee Kaleem Wright Talks Overcoming Homelessness Before Broadway on TODAYVIDEO: SIX Star Hailee Kaleem Wright Talks Overcoming Homelessness Before Broadway on TODAY
February 20, 2023

SIX star Hailee Kaleem Wright appeared on the TODAY Show with Hoda and Jenna this morning to discuss her inspiring story overcoming homelessness twice before starring on Broadway. Watch the new interview video now!
VIDEO: Mickey Leigh's Mutated Music Releases Live In-Studio Performance Video of 'Loneliness'VIDEO: Mickey Leigh's Mutated Music Releases Live In-Studio Performance Video of 'Loneliness'
February 20, 2023

Legendary NYC musician/author/producer Mickey Leigh has released a live in-studio performance video of the song 'Loneliness' co-written with legendary music writer Lester Bangs. Mickey says, 'It was one of the first songs that Lester and I wrote together, when we formed Birdland back in 1977.'
Montreal's Dead Alright Unveils New Single 'Parasites'Montreal's Dead Alright Unveils New Single 'Parasites'
February 20, 2023

Montreal’s Dead Alright (the solo project of Brand New Lungs/ Never Hit Again frontman Louis-Charles Berthiaume) has released the new single 'Parasites.' The track (which features guest vocals by Davey Knight of Toronto's Debt Cemetary) is 'a fast and aggressive skatepunk take on the great state our elders left the planet for us.'
share