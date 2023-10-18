Jxhines Joins Jacquees on the 'Sincerely for You' Tour

Tickets for the tour dates are on sale now.

By: Oct. 18, 2023

Jxhines Joins Jacquees on the 'Sincerely for You' Tour

On the heels of the release of his electrifying single and music video entitled “Body Like Sza,” rising R&B phenomenon JxHines hits the road with Jacquees on the “SINCERELY FOR YOU” Tour. 

Florida-born and Charlotte, NC-based singer, songwriter, and producer JxHines made his first appearance this past Saturday, October 14th in Detroit, MI at Club Bleu and then again on Monday, October, 16th at House of Blues in Cleveland, OH. Additional tour dates are listed below. Get your tickets HERE!

JxHines Dates – Jacquees “SINCERELY FOR YOU" Tour:

  • October 20: Chicago, IL | The Forge
  • October 22: Cincinnati, OH | Bogarts
  • October 31: Seattle, WA | Neptune Theatre
  • November 6: Santa Ana, CA | The Observatory
  • November 7: San Diego, CA | House of Blues
  • November 9: Los Angeles, CA | The Vermont
  • November 13: Houston, TX | House of Blues
  • November 14: San Antonio, TX | Aztec Theatre
  • November 19: Orlando, FL | Level 13 EC
  • November 28: New York, NY | Irving Plaza

Most recently, JxHines joined rising R&B powerhouse and Real Housewives of Potomac cast member CANDIACE on her DEEP SPACE TOUR, hitting cities like St. Louis, Pittsburgh, New York City, and Atlanta. His current single, “Body Like Sza,” was released via My Music Box—the new label founded by GRAMMY® Award-winning icon Anthony Hamilton in partnership with BMG. 

JxHines has already generated millions of streams and collaborated with everyone from DaBaby to Maino. He caught the attention of Anthony Hamilton who signed him to My Music Box as the label’s flagship artist. Now, he introduces a new era of R&B as he “makes it cool to love again.” 

About JxHINES: 

JxHines brings a whole new perspective to everyone’s favorite subject—love. Through a seamless signature style uplifted by smooth R&B soul and just the right amount of hip-hop attitude, the Florida-born and Charlotte, NC-based singer, songwriter, and producer instantly captivates. Born and raised in South Florida, he grew up in a large family as one of eight kids surrounded by music.

Beyond driving a truck for his day job, his dad served as a preacher at the family’s church. Before he knew it, JxHines found himself behind the drum kit, holding down the groove for Sunday service. He embraced a passion for the likes of Michael Jackson, Luther Vandross, Usher, and Marvin Gaye.

He also managed to excel on the football field, playing college ball at Johnson C. Smith University in North Carolina. He worked as a club promoter and crossed paths with various celebrities. He wound up collaborating with soon-to-be multiplatinum superstar DaBaby on tracks such as “Clubbin” and “Protector.”

He also lent his voice to Maino’s “Choosin” [feat. JxHines & Emerald Sarter]. Eventually, he popped off with “Fireflies.” It gathered over 1 million streams and paved the way for his 2020 debut, Love Stories. Bong Mines Entertainment proclaimed, “JxHines is a name you should remember and an exciting artist to watch out for in 2020.”

Along the way, he caught the attention of GRAMMY® Award-winning legend Anthony Hamilton who promptly welcomed him to My Music Box as the label’s flagship artist. Now, he introduces himself on his 2023 debut EP and has so much more to come.




