Justin Champagne Releases Latin Remix of 'I'm the One' Featuring El Taiger

Justin Champagne, the viral sensation who makes genre-bending music rooted in the sounds, stories and swampy swagger of his home turf of South Louisiana, released the latin remix of the catchy "I'm The One," featuring El Taiger today via ONErpm. A swaggy electronic beat from the Latin superstar, who has over a million and a half monthly listeners on Spotify, is infused in the track with the pre-existing organic rock and country guitars that adds a unique flair to the track. The collaborators will go live tonight on Champagne's Instagram (@iamjustinchampagne) at 6:30 pm central.



Listen here.



"'I'm the One' Is one of those songs I really love and was so happy to release but adding El Taiger to the mix just took it to a completely different level. It may very well be the first time there's been such a country voice mixed with Latin beats."



Champagne, who has garnered over 50 million streams on Spotify and 41 million views on YouTube, is joining Snoop Dogg on the road starting on 4/19 in Sioux Falls, SD. Champagne is dedicated to putting on a hell of a show and hopefully recruiting some of Snoop's fans to the country genre. Champagne is the first opener on the following dates:



4/19 Sioux Falls, SD Denny Sanford PREMIER Center



4/20 Lincoln, NE Pinnacle Bank Arena



4/21 Moline, IL TaxSlayer Center



4/22 Bonner Springs, KS Azura Amphitheater



4/23 St. Charles, MO Family Arena



5/7 Corbin, KY The Corbin Arena



5/14 Las Vegas, NV Michelob Ultra Arena



"I couldn't be more excited to join Snoop Dogg on the road," explains Champagne. "He's an icon and I'm excited to have the opportunity to recruit some rap fans to the country side."



For more information and tickets, visit https://www.ticketmaster.com/snoop-dogg-tickets/artist/763942.



About Justin Champagne

Born and raised in south Louisiana, Justin Champagne makes genre-bending music rooted in the sounds, stories, and swampy swagger of his home turf. It's a soundtrack for Louisiana's small towns and muddy backroads - a gumbo of hip-hop, country, hook-heavy pop, and hard rock, glued together by a hometown hero who raps and sings not only about his own experience, but also about the country lifestyles of his neighbors in the Deep South and beyond.



Champagne will be releasing plenty of new music over the coming month. His newest release, the vibey and sure to make you dance "I'm The One," latin remix featuring El Taiger is slated for release on 4/15, days before Champagne hits the road with Snoop Dogg on his Dogg Day of Blaze Tour, bringing a whole new fan base to the country genre. The sultry break-up anthem "Refill," will be released on 4/22 followed by his EP "If She Ain't Country" on 5/6.



Everything changed in 2016, when Justin Champagne wrote "Sun Goes Down." A breakup anthem filled with hip-hop beats, countrified guitar riffs, soaring vocal hooks, and rhythmic rapping, "Sun Goes Down" was the first song to embrace the full range of Justin's musical tastes. By combining a variety of different sounds together, he created something new: a boundary-breaking genre that showcased not only the depth of his influences, but also his versatility as a songwriter, storyteller, vocalist, and rapper. Unsurprisingly, the song became a hit, earning more than a million listens on Spotify and laying the foundation for a unique, trendsetting career.



Champagne's full-length debut, Small Town Sentiments, was released in 2018. Tracks like "Beers" and "In Them Jeans" became fan favorites, introducing a growing audience to Justin's sound. Things accelerated once again in 2019, when Justin teamed up with hip-hop artist Gabe G to record the wildly-popular "BackRoads." A tribute to rural living and the great outdoors, "BackRoads" earned Justin a dedicated following not only on Spotify, but also on YouTube, where the song's music video - shot in the mud bogs, fields, lakes, and country lanes of his home state - amassed 5 million views during its first year. The song was an anthem for small-town residents across America, but it was personal, too, grounded in the experience of a musician who has always preferred country roads to city streets.