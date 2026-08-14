JUST JAYNE Trio to Release Debut EP JAYNE via The Core Records

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Country-pop trio JUST JAYNE has released its debut EP, JAYNE, via The Core Records. The seven-track project brings together Nashville-based singer-songwriters Taylor Edwards, Jillian Steele and Rachel Wiggins, showcasing three-part harmonies and songwriting centered on a female point of view.

Across the project, Just Jayne are joined by an impressive group of songwriters, including Meghan Trainor, Kid Harpoon (Harry Styles, Maggie Rogers), Tyler Johnson (Harry Styles, SZA, Sam Smith), Sasha Alex Sloan (LANY, Camila Cabello), and Allison Veltz Cruz (Jason Aldean, Nate Smith, Josh Ross), among others. Trainor, Kid Harpoon and Johnson teamed up to write 'Bad Day,' while the trio co-wrote the EP's focus track, 'Emergency Contact,' with Sloan and King Henry. The EP brings together previously released standouts 'Love A Loser,' 'What's His Name?,' 'Climate Change,' 'Death & Taxes' and 'White Picket Fence,' alongside new songs 'Bad Day' and 'Emergency Contact.'

From quick-witted kiss-offs to more vulnerable reflections on friendship and self-worth, the seven tracks capture the many sides of the world Just Jayne have created together. At the heart of the project is a simple but powerful idea: everyone is Jayne. Though the trio grew up in completely different places — Georgia, New York, and between California and Arkansas — they kept finding themselves drawn to the same feelings, heartbreaks, dreams, and coming-of-age experiences. Created by taking pieces of their own names and building something new together, Jayne quickly became someone much bigger than the three of them — the best friend, the big sister, the girl you look up to and the girl still figuring it out. Across the EP, she is navigating heartbreak, questioning the future she thought she was supposed to want, leaning on the people who know her best and learning how to define happiness on her own terms.

Though Edwards, Steele and Wiggins grew up in Georgia, New York, and between California and Arkansas, respectively, their different backgrounds continually led them back to shared experiences of friendship, heartbreak, uncertainty and growing up. Those common threads became the foundation of Jayne, turning personal stories into songs that feel instantly familiar.

'When the three of us first started writing together, we realized that even though we grew up in completely different places, we had so many of the same experiences and feelings,' says Just Jayne. 'That's really where Jayne came from. She started as a combination of the three of us, but she's become every girl in a way — your best friend, your big sister, or a version of yourself. We hope people can hear these songs and find a little piece of themselves in her.'

Just Jayne celebrated the arrival of Jayne with a record release party at Flamingo on Thursday, August 13, performing the project for fans ahead of its official release. The EP arrives amid a breakout year for the Nashville-based trio, who were recently featured on Taste of Country's 'RISERS: 2026 Artists to Watch' roundup, with the outlet noting that 'Just Jayne are bringing beautiful three-part harmonies back to country music.' After making their international debut at C2C Festival in London earlier this year, Just Jayne have continued building momentum on the road with dates supporting multi-platinum hitmaker Nate Smith on his Long Live Country Rock and Roll Tour, along with festival appearances including CMA Fest and LASSO MONTREAL.

Jayne Tracklist

White Picket Fence

Love A Loser

What's His Name?

Bad Day

Climate Change

Death & Taxes

Emergency Contact

Just Jayne Tour Dates

August 16 – Montréal, QC – LASSO Montréal

September 26 – Wichita, KS – Somewhere Fest

October 8 – Los Angeles, CA – El Rey Theatre – supporting Ashley Cooke

October 9 – San Luis Obispo, CA – Fremont Theatre – supporting Ashley Cooke

October 10 – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades – supporting Ashley Cooke

November 12 – Pickering, ON – The Arena at Pickering Casino Resort – supporting Josh Ross

November 13 – Rama, ON – Casino Rama Resort – supporting Josh Ross

November 14 – Windsor, ON – The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor – supporting Josh Ross

About Just Jayne

A rising force in country music, Just Jayne unites three passionate singer-songwriters – Taylor Edwards, Jillian Steele, and Rachel Wiggins — who've dreamed up their own signature blend of breathtaking harmonies, feel-good hooks, and deeply relatable storytelling. Thanks to the irresistible power of singles like 'What's His Name?,' 'Love A Loser,' and 'Climate Change' (a fall 2025 release featured on the official soundtrack to the blockbuster rom-com 'Nobody Wants This'), the Nashville-based trio have recently turned up on artist-to-watch lists from the likes of The Tennessean and Taste of Country (who featured the group on its 'RISERS: 2026 Artists to Watch' roundup and noted that 'Just Jayne are bringing beautiful three-part harmonies back to country music'). After first connecting as songwriting majors at Belmont University, Just Jayne formed in 2023 and experienced explosive TikTok growth before they'd even released any music, catching the attention of superstars like Kelsea Ballerini and Meghan Trainor. Managed by The Core Entertainment, the trio introduced their timeless yet fresh country sound with the early-2025 single 'This Morning' and later delivered can't-miss standouts like 'Breathe' (landing them on Holler's 'Best New Country' playlist). With their recent live dates including a run as support for Maddox Batson and touring with multi-platinum hitmaker Nate Smith in April—as well as making their international debut by performing at C2C Festival in London in March—they've also toured with Maddie & Tae, Billy Currington, and Tyler Hubbard, in addition to taking the stage at leading festivals like CMA Fest and LASSO MONTREAL.

The EP arrives alongside visualizers for the new songs Emergency Contact and Bad Day, with Emergency Contact serving as the project's focus track. The release also includes previously issued songs such as Love A Loser, What's His Name? and Climate Change, with contributions from songwriters including Meghan Trainor, Kid Harpoon, Tyler Johnson, Sasha Alex Sloan and Allison Veltz Cruz.

Photo Credit: Jack Owens



Photo Credit: Jack Owens

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