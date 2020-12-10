Just Friends Release 'Dosed' Cover

Funk, punk collective, Just Friends, have shared a cover of "Dosed" originally performed by Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Watch the video below!

The album, 'By The Way' was released on my dad's birthday," says bandmember Sam Kless. "While my family was on a road trip in 2002, my parents put on the CD for the first time. I'll always remember being in the car and my mom tearing up while listening to that record. It was one of the first times I can remember witnessing an emotional reaction like that to music. I'm 27 and I still remember it like it was yesterday. "

At the core of Just Friends is the idea of community. Although many of the group's members, including Kless, were in other local groups over the years, they began writing under their current moniker in 2013, originally reconvening during the summers when they'd come home from their respective colleges. In 2015, they released their debut collection, Rock 2 the Rhythm, followed by their sophomore effort, Nothing But Love, in 2018. Following the release, after of a slew of smash hit live performances supporting fellow Bay Area rockers Mom Jeans, the group signed to Pure Noise Records in early 2019.

Just Friends is made up of Sam Kless (vocals), Brianda Goyos León (vocals), Avi Dey (trumpet), Chris Palowitch (trombone, keys), Brandon Downum (guitar, vocals), Matt Yankovich (guitar), Kevin Prochnow (bass) and Ben Donlon (drums) and occasionally other musicians. Their musically diverse sound combines a unique range of punk, brass, hip hop, funk, and emo influences.

Prior to pandemic lockdown, the band was busy playing shows all over the country playing shows with The Wonder Years, The Story So Far, The Maine, Mayday Parade, Oso Oso, Prince Daddy & The Hyena and more. They also had one of the most fun and energetic sets at the 2019 Sad Summer Festival.

