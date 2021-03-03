Jus Goodie Announces New Album Due Out Fall 2021

Multi-talented Reggae and R&B band Jus Goodie is excited to announce their new album due out this Fall! The first single from the album will be "Light On The Runway," due out March 19th on their own imprint and produced by Dan Grossman of Loud City.

The San Diego based band, Jus Goodie, is led by band leaders Jus Goodie and Zan. Together with their band, they combine the elements of modern and vintage reggae, rock, Motown soul, and classic R&B to form music rooted in messages of liberation and love. The band is known for their production concepts, performance skills that hypnotize, powerful silky smooth vocals and harmonies, and diversity of sounds and lyricism. Having honed their sound on the road, Jus Goodie has headline tours throughout the US and has graced the stage alongside iconic acts including Luciano, Gregory Isaacs, Morgan Heritage, Anthony B, Damian Marley, Matisyahu, and Tribal Seeds to name a few.

The new album is a collection of songs that feature the bands current artistic vibe. Jus Goodie comments, "We're really out to express an authentic version of ourselves through music." They continue, " We exceeded our own expectation of the Jus Goodie sound, crafting and pushing each new song to limits unforeseen."

The album announcement comes out on the heels of a series of recently released songs including "Changes." The released music features longtime friend, collaborator and co-producer Eric Hirschhorn of Rebelution and has become a fan favorite! Along the way it has garnered critical accolades from iHeartRadio and Top Shelf Music who perfectly captures the song by commenting, "Jus Goodie outlines optimism in "Changes", a concept conspicuously missing in the current state of affairs."

Jus Goodie captivates and uplifts, and will have you humming their tunes long after you see the show or listen to an album. Jus Goodie plans to release the first album single later this March with their 4th studio album, due out in September.

Watch the video for "Changes" here: