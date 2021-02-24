Junaco Share Ethereal New Single 'Blue Room'

LA based indie duo Junaco have accepted that for the moment being, everyone is staying home. In fact they've found some solace in it. Originally written during a time when they had arrived home after a laborious period of work, "Blue Room" began as a moment of peace where Junaco was enjoying the simple intricacies of their home, details that are often overlooked in the everyday hustle and bustle. Since then, quarantine has become the new normal, and the song has evolved in its meaning to reflect a life spent at home. "Blue Room" and the artistic visuals that coincide with the track's release now serve as a place for fans to escape, a serene home away from home. "Blue Room" is out today via Side Hustle Records.

"We were coming off a high of recording, playing, working, performing, running, running - running like the rest of the world," Junaco share. "We knew we wanted our next project to be upbeat and fun and we didn't yet sink into the reality of the siness quickly approaching. We were sitting on this large gray couch, overlooking the hills, beginning to write this song. The cool tones from the gloominess brought the blue into the room. Throughout all of this, a reflection - don't forget the ground below your feet. A similar, universal feeling everyone was beginning to realize - that there are so many important things we miss when we are running. So many simple things. I think this whole record reflects on that; focusing on the beauty in the simplicity of life."

The duo have made a name for themselves with their slow-burning, mesmerizing melodies full of soft guitar beside melancholy harmonies. At home they've covered everything from Fleet Foxes' "Young Man's Game" to Sylvan Esso's "Ring." With their latest offering, "Blue Room" is a welcome addition to their varietal catalogue. Junaco created the song in collaboration with James McAlister, well-known for his work with Sufjan Stevens, Taylor Swift and The National. Together, they've developed an unparalleled energy and tempo that is all their own. "Working with James McAlister in revisiting the song has given it a new color; he solidified our intention of creating a mood with our music," Junaco say.

"Blue Room" follows their previous single "In Between (Reprise)" which dealt with the confusing feeling of change; a song that American Songwriter deemed "both haunting and seductive as the soundscape ebbs and flows like a bubble bending with the wind."

To support the release, Junaco have collaborated with local woman-run design studio Via Verano, to design and manufacture a multi-purpose canvas pouch. It is 100% locally sourced, designed, and ethically made in Los Angeles. It is available for purchase at junacomusic.com/merch.

Junaco is a musical project and conceptual idea born from an instinctive escape from musical conventions, deep within an unincorporated mountain town on the outskirts of coastal NorCal. The term 'Junaco' means rolling with the pace of life and enjoying the present; living and working with intention, not just running. Junaco expresses the conflicting feelings of change and progress through their contemplative, soft and lush vocals.

Photo Credit: Nicole Mason