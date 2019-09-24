Juliet Simmons Dinallo Releases Digital Pre-Order For New Single 'You Got Nothing On Me'

Singer-songwriter Juliet Simmons Dinallo takes the next leap in her ever-expanding career with the stunning country-soul ballad "You Got Nothing on Me," featuring Nashville's legendary McCrary Sisters on harmony vocals. The single is available for pre-order on Amazon, iTunes & Google Play now with a Release Date of October 4th, 2019.

Listen to Track: https://www.stearnsnationpr.com/juliet-simmons-dinallo



Producer Michael Dinallo brings his formidable talents as producer and guitarist to "You Got Nothing on Me" while furthering his musical definition of modern-day country-soul. Michael produces records that harken back to the classic country-soul sound of the Golden Triangle, which is Memphis to Muscle Shoals to Nashville. An immediacy of feel and sound with the great emphasis of being alive and real. Slinky. Seductive. "You Got Nothing on Me" was a first take. The McCrary Sisters come from that same school of soul and gospel music, which influences country-soul and blues.

The song evokes the depth of the Golden Triangle that is Nashville, Memphis, and Muscle Shoals. "You Got Nothing on Me" reunites Juliet with Johnny Phillips and Memphis International Records. In 2016, she added soulful vocals to the track "Whirlwind" on the album Feel Like Going Home: The Songs of Charlie Rich, which was produced by Michael Dinallo and released by Memphis International Records. Juliet sums up the lyrical content, "You know how people can treat you with disrespect and think they are getting something over on you or better than you when they're really just being fools with nothing to offer but misplaced arrogance and ignorance? Well, there you have it: You Got Nothing on Me!"



"This beautiful ballad is not a "wanna be". It's the real deal with the right amount of everything - opening with Michael Dinallo's tasteful, soulful guitar to Juliet's beautiful voice and meaningful lyrics we can all relate to. Complimented with subtle organ and beautiful background vocals, it hits home. Write your name in the sky Juliet!"

Holly Harris, Spinning the Blues WUMB Boston & W.C. Handy Keeping the Blues Alive recipient



Prior to "You Got Nothing on Me" Juliet released Dream Girl on BFD/Sony RED in 2018 and 2013's No Regrets on Tree-O-Records. Born in North Carolina, Juliet grew up in Maine and came of age as a musician in Boston. Juliet studied music at the Berklee College of Music, where she landed a spot on the world-renowned Berklee Gospel Choir. She has recently made Nashville her new point of musical exploration.



Juliet Simmons Dinallo and Michael Dinallo are touring together in the spirit of legendary musical duos - Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash, Susanna and Guy Clark among others. They are currently touring together featuring Juliet's "You Got Nothing on Me" along with their other combined musical forays in American roots music.

CONNECT WITH JULIET SIMMONS DINALLO:

Website

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You