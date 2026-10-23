Julie Eddy Releases New Single MARS
The cinematic track, written with Maddie Lenhart and produced by Brad Hill, uses space as a metaphor for emotional distance.
Country artist Julie Eddy has released her new single 'Mars.' The single is now available on all digital streaming platforms and can be found here.
With new single 'Mars,' Julie Eddy explores the heartbreak of loving someone with everything you have and still watching the relationship fall apart. Written with Maddie Lenhart in the fall of 2022 and produced by Brad Hill, the cinematic, guitar-driven track searches for answers beyond this world, imagining a universe where the love she fought for might have had a different ending.
'Goodbye ain't ever easy to say / but damn it's worse when there ain't a place for blame,' Eddy sings, capturing the ache of losing someone when there is no clear reason to hate them or anyone to blame. Left with little more than the suggestion that things might have worked in another world, she finds herself 'spending most my nights looking up at the sky,' searching for meaning in a goodbye she isn't ready to accept.
The chorus turns that longing into a celestial metaphor, with Eddy singing, 'Cause if gravity could pull you back to me / Then you wouldn't be light years away / And if loving me was in your galaxy / Then you wouldn't need your space.' The clever interplay between space and emotional distance gives the song its defining image, expressing the painful reality of loving someone who can no longer meet you where you are. Her willingness to 'wish on every star' and take a rocket ship to reach them underscores just how much she wanted the relationship to work.
That longing extends beyond the person she lost to the future they once imagined together. 'Yeah maybe out there all the plans we made come through / And our white picket fence would have an out-of-this-world view,' Eddy sings, grounding the song's ethereal imagery in the everyday life that will never come to pass. The detail makes the central premise all the more poignant: she is not simply missing someone, but mourning the life she thought they would build.
Light guitars and cinematic production give 'Mars' an airy, atmospheric quality that lets the songwriting take center stage. The arrangement balances the weight of its subject matter with openness, mirroring the narrator's search for somewhere her love story might have worked. As the chorus returns, the line ''Cause here on Earth even good love falls apart / Wish I could've loved you on Mars,' becomes the song's emotional centerpiece, acknowledging that a relationship can be meaningful and still not be meant to last.
Eddy describes the song as being about 'accepting that you gave it everything you possibly could have, and hoping that some love, while it clearly wasn't meant for this world, maybe belongs in another one a million light years away.' That sentiment anchors 'Mars' in the difficult space between holding on and letting go. Rather than searching for someone to blame, Eddy imagines an alternate reality where the circumstances might have been kinder.
About Julie Eddy
Originally from Dell Rapids, South Dakota, Eddy has spent the year opening for Warren Zeiders, Gary Allan, and Cole Swindell, adding to an impressive list of artists she's shared the stage with, including Ella Langley, Parker McCollum, Sam Hunt, Justin Moore, Billy Currington, Chase Matthew, Brett Young, Tanya Tucker, and Dan + Shay. With more than 200 live performances annually, she continues to build her audience onstage and beyond.
Eddy has surpassed 3 million career streams and 7 million TikTok views, with her breakout single, 'Two Truths & A Lie,' earning more than 100,000 streams in its first week. She has also built a strong presence across streaming platforms, with repeated editorial support from Spotify, including multiple placements on Fresh Finds Country and All New Country, as well as Next From Nashville, Coming Up Country, and Fresh Finds Country Best of 2025. Her music has also been featured on Apple Music's New in Country and YouTube Music's Country Rock.
Her growing profile has also earned recognition from the Academy of Country Music (ACM), Holler, Country Central, and Raised Rowdy. Beyond her touring and streaming accomplishments, Eddy continues to establish herself as a Nashville songwriter through performances with Song Suffragettes and her debut at the Bluebird Cafe.
Production Credits
Written by Julie Eddy and Maddie Lenhart, produced by Brad Hill, mixed by David Thomson, with guitars by Sol Littlefield and Austin Addams, bass guitar by Lee Francis, keys by David Dorn, and drums by Evan Hutchings.
Photo Credit: RW Captured
Photo Credit: RW Captured
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