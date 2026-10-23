Julie Eddy Releases New Single MARS

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Country artist Julie Eddy has released her new single 'Mars.' The single is now available on all digital streaming platforms and can be found here.

With new single 'Mars,' Julie Eddy explores the heartbreak of loving someone with everything you have and still watching the relationship fall apart. Written with Maddie Lenhart in the fall of 2022 and produced by Brad Hill, the cinematic, guitar-driven track searches for answers beyond this world, imagining a universe where the love she fought for might have had a different ending.

'Goodbye ain't ever easy to say / but damn it's worse when there ain't a place for blame,' Eddy sings, capturing the ache of losing someone when there is no clear reason to hate them or anyone to blame. Left with little more than the suggestion that things might have worked in another world, she finds herself 'spending most my nights looking up at the sky,' searching for meaning in a goodbye she isn't ready to accept.

The chorus turns that longing into a celestial metaphor, with Eddy singing, 'Cause if gravity could pull you back to me / Then you wouldn't be light years away / And if loving me was in your galaxy / Then you wouldn't need your space.' The clever interplay between space and emotional distance gives the song its defining image, expressing the painful reality of loving someone who can no longer meet you where you are. Her willingness to 'wish on every star' and take a rocket ship to reach them underscores just how much she wanted the relationship to work.

That longing extends beyond the person she lost to the future they once imagined together. 'Yeah maybe out there all the plans we made come through / And our white picket fence would have an out-of-this-world view,' Eddy sings, grounding the song's ethereal imagery in the everyday life that will never come to pass. The detail makes the central premise all the more poignant: she is not simply missing someone, but mourning the life she thought they would build.

Light guitars and cinematic production give 'Mars' an airy, atmospheric quality that lets the songwriting take center stage. The arrangement balances the weight of its subject matter with openness, mirroring the narrator's search for somewhere her love story might have worked. As the chorus returns, the line ''Cause here on Earth even good love falls apart / Wish I could've loved you on Mars,' becomes the song's emotional centerpiece, acknowledging that a relationship can be meaningful and still not be meant to last.

Eddy describes the song as being about 'accepting that you gave it everything you possibly could have, and hoping that some love, while it clearly wasn't meant for this world, maybe belongs in another one a million light years away.' That sentiment anchors 'Mars' in the difficult space between holding on and letting go. Rather than searching for someone to blame, Eddy imagines an alternate reality where the circumstances might have been kinder.

About Julie Eddy

Originally from Dell Rapids, South Dakota, Eddy has spent the year opening for Warren Zeiders, Gary Allan, and Cole Swindell, adding to an impressive list of artists she's shared the stage with, including Ella Langley, Parker McCollum, Sam Hunt, Justin Moore, Billy Currington, Chase Matthew, Brett Young, Tanya Tucker, and Dan + Shay. With more than 200 live performances annually, she continues to build her audience onstage and beyond.

Eddy has surpassed 3 million career streams and 7 million TikTok views, with her breakout single, 'Two Truths & A Lie,' earning more than 100,000 streams in its first week. She has also built a strong presence across streaming platforms, with repeated editorial support from Spotify, including multiple placements on Fresh Finds Country and All New Country, as well as Next From Nashville, Coming Up Country, and Fresh Finds Country Best of 2025. Her music has also been featured on Apple Music's New in Country and YouTube Music's Country Rock.

Her growing profile has also earned recognition from the Academy of Country Music (ACM), Holler, Country Central, and Raised Rowdy. Beyond her touring and streaming accomplishments, Eddy continues to establish herself as a Nashville songwriter through performances with Song Suffragettes and her debut at the Bluebird Cafe.

Production Credits

Written by Julie Eddy and Maddie Lenhart, produced by Brad Hill, mixed by David Thomson, with guitars by Sol Littlefield and Austin Addams, bass guitar by Lee Francis, keys by David Dorn, and drums by Evan Hutchings.

Photo Credit: RW Captured







Photo Credit: RW Captured

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 8 Days 16 Hrs 22 Min 44 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone