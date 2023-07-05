Julie Byrne's New Album 'The Greater Wings' out on Friday

This Friday July 7th, Julie Byrne releases The Greater Wings, her first album in over six years, via Ghostly International. The album is a testament to patience and determination, the willingness to transform through the desolation of loss, the vitality of renewal, and the courage to rise, forever changed.

A self-taught musician that has committed her life to her work, she now emerges from a deeply trying and generative period with the most powerful, lustrous, and life-affirming music of her career, as evidenced by the album’s singles “Summer Glass,” “The Greater Wings,” and “Moonless.”

While they hold the plasticity of grief and trauma, the songs are universally resonant, unbridled in their devotion and joy, held up by the love and alliance of a chosen family.

Byrne leans further into atmospheres both expansive and intimate; the lush, evocative songcraft flows between her signature fingerpicked guitar, synthesizer, and a newly adopted piano, made wider by flourishes of harp and strings. It is the transcendent sound of resource, of friendship that was never without romance, of loyalty that burns from within like a heart on fire, and the life force summoned in unrepeatable moments — raw, gorgeous, and wild.

TOUR DATES:

7/15 - Kingston, NY @ Tubby's >

7/16 - Kingston, NY @ Tubby's <

7/18 - Brooklyn, NY @ Public Records *

7/23 - Hebden, UK @ Bridge Trades Club

7/26 - London, UK @ Kings Place Hall ~

7/28 - Brighton, UK @ St Barts ~

8/19 Brecon Beacons, Wales @ Green Man Festival

9/5 - Seattle,WA @ Fremont Abbey

9/6 - Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall

9/8 - San Francisco, CA @ Swedish American Hall

9/9 - Felton, CA @ Felton Music Hall

9/12 - Los Angeles, CA @ Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever

9/14 - Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy and Harriet's

9/19 - Washington, DC @ Songbyrd ^

9/20 - Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church (Sanctuary) ^

9/21 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom ^

9/29 - Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre ^

9/30 - Somerville, MA @ Crystal Ballroom ^

11/16 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

11/17 - Glasgow, UK @ Mono

11/18 - Manchester, UK @ St Michael’s Church

11/21 - London, UK @ EartH Theatre

11/22 - Bristol, UK @ The Jam Jar

11/24 - Limerick, IE @ Dolans Upstairs

11/25 - Dublin, IE @ Pavilion Theatre, Dún Laoghaire

11/26 - Belfast, IE @ The Black Box

> w/ Strugglin’

< w/ Chanel Beads

* w/ Taryn Blake Miller (fka Your Friend)

~ w/ Juni Habel

^ w/ LEYA

Photo Credit: Tonje Thilesen