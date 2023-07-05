Julie Byrne's New Album 'The Greater Wings' out on Friday

The album will be released this Friday July 7th.

By: Jul. 05, 2023

POPULAR

Interview: How Idina Menzel Is Giving Back This Pride Month Photo 1 Interview: How Idina Menzel Is Giving Back This Pride Month
Review: TAYLOR SWIFT - THE ERAS TOUR at U.S. Bank Stadium Photo 2 Review: TAYLOR SWIFT - THE ERAS TOUR at U.S. Bank Stadium
Music Review: NEW YORK, NEW YORK Sounds Good, Sounds Good Photo 3 NEW YORK, NEW YORK A Cast Album Done Right
Sara Bareilles to Hold Benefit Concerts This Month in Effort to Save Rockwood Music Hall Photo 4 Sara Bareilles to Hold Benefit Concerts This Month in Effort to Save Rockwood Music Hall

Julie Byrne's New Album 'The Greater Wings' out on Friday

This Friday July 7th, Julie Byrne releases The Greater Wings, her first album in over six years, via Ghostly International. The album is a testament to patience and determination, the willingness to transform through the desolation of loss, the vitality of renewal, and the courage to rise, forever changed.

A self-taught musician that has committed her life to her work, she now emerges from a deeply trying and generative period with the most powerful, lustrous, and life-affirming music of her career, as evidenced by the album’s singles “Summer Glass,” “The Greater Wings,” and “Moonless.”

While they hold the plasticity of grief and trauma, the songs are universally resonant, unbridled in their devotion and joy, held up by the love and alliance of a chosen family. 

Byrne leans further into atmospheres both expansive and intimate; the lush, evocative songcraft flows between her signature fingerpicked guitar, synthesizer, and a newly adopted piano, made wider by flourishes of harp and strings. It is the transcendent sound of resource, of friendship that was never without romance, of loyalty that burns from within like a heart on fire, and the life force summoned in unrepeatable moments — raw, gorgeous, and wild.

TOUR DATES:

7/15 - Kingston, NY @ Tubby's >

7/16 - Kingston, NY @ Tubby's <

7/18 - Brooklyn, NY @ Public Records *

7/23 - Hebden, UK @ Bridge Trades Club

7/26 - London, UK @ Kings Place Hall ~

7/28 - Brighton, UK @ St Barts ~

8/19 Brecon Beacons, Wales @ Green Man Festival

9/5 - Seattle,WA @ Fremont Abbey

9/6 - Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall

9/8 - San Francisco, CA @ Swedish American Hall

9/9 - Felton, CA @ Felton Music Hall

9/12 - Los Angeles, CA @ Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever

9/14 - Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy and Harriet's

9/19 - Washington, DC @ Songbyrd ^

9/20 - Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church (Sanctuary) ^

9/21 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom ^

9/29 - Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre ^

9/30 - Somerville, MA @ Crystal Ballroom ^

11/16 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

11/17 - Glasgow, UK @ Mono

11/18 - Manchester, UK @ St Michael’s Church

11/21 - London, UK @ EartH Theatre 

11/22 - Bristol, UK @ The Jam Jar

11/24 - Limerick, IE @ Dolans Upstairs

11/25 - Dublin, IE @ Pavilion Theatre, Dún Laoghaire

11/26 - Belfast, IE @ The Black Box

> w/ Strugglin’

< w/ Chanel Beads

* w/ Taryn Blake Miller (fka Your Friend)

~ w/ Juni Habel

^ w/ LEYA

Photo Credit: Tonje Thilesen




RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Beverly Glenn-Copeland Announces North American Tour Dates Photo
Beverly Glenn-Copeland Announces North American Tour Dates

Beverly Glenn-Copeland has announced a set of North American tour dates where he’ll play live for the first time in several years. He’ll cover selections from his entire catalog and invite special guests along the way. Glenn-Copeland will kick off the tour with performances in Toronto on October 15th and Montreal on October 18th.

2
My Ugly Clementine Release New Song Would Do It Again Photo
My Ugly Clementine Release New Song 'Would Do It Again'

With 'Would Do It Again,' the band presents a new musical face. An ode to self-acceptance and trusting in one's own decisions, the song is an indie rock song with slacker vibes. Both sonically and thematically, it's the perfect soundtrack for a spontaneous road trip without a plan or destination. Watch the music video now!

3
Video: Watch Jake Shears Perform Too Much Music on LIVE Photo
Video: Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE

Following the recent release of his celebrated new album Last Man Dancing, an explosive performance at Glastonbury and recent opening tour supporting Duran Duran, Jake has appeared on television on ‘Live With Kelly & Mark’ for their fourth of July special performing “Too Much Music” and playing a game. Watch the video of the performance now!

4
WHAM! Release Club Tropicana (Balearic Breeze Remix) Photo
WHAM! Release 'Club Tropicana' (Balearic Breeze Remix)

WHAM! share a brand-new remix of their iconic 1983 hit single ‘Club Tropicana’. Produced by British DJ, producer, and artist Sigala and multi-instrumentalist, producer extraordinaire Manovski, the remix is released as part of WHAM!’s 40th anniversary celebrations and on the same day as WHAM! The Documentary hits streaming giant Netflix.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Video: Bernadette Peters Dances Her Way onto LIVE! to Discuss Broadway BarksVideo: Bernadette Peters Dances Her Way onto LIVE! to Discuss Broadway Barks
Sydney Sprague to Release New Album 'somebody in hell loves you' in SeptemberSydney Sprague to Release New Album 'somebody in hell loves you' in September
Julie Byrne's New Album 'The Greater Wings' out on FridayJulie Byrne's New Album 'The Greater Wings' out on Friday
McKOWSKI Releases Cinematic New Single 'Lake'McKOWSKI Releases Cinematic New Single 'Lake'

Videos

Video: Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE Video Video: Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE
Sebastián Yatra Joins Lang Lang For 'Dos Oruguitas' Performance Video
Sebastián Yatra Joins Lang Lang For 'Dos Oruguitas' Performance
Go Behind Reneé Rapp's 'Snow Angel' Music Video Video
Go Behind Reneé Rapp's 'Snow Angel' Music Video
Experience Kesha's 'GAG ORDER' Songs From Outer Space: Watch the Acoustic Performance Video
Experience Kesha's 'GAG ORDER' Songs From Outer Space: Watch the Acoustic Performance
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
MJ THE MUSICAL
THE LION KING
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
PARADE
ALEX EDELMAN: JUST FOR US