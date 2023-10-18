Julie Byrne Announces New EP & Shares New Single 'Velocity? What About The Inertia!?'

The track was released alongside a new music video.

By: Oct. 18, 2023

Following the release of her critically acclaimed 2023 LP, The Greater Wings, Julie Byrne returns with her second release of the year, a collaborative EP titled Julie Byrne with Laugh Cry Laugh featuring a cover and three new songs, including “Velocity! What About The Inertia!?,” released today. Laugh Cry Laugh is Julie Byrne, Taryn Blake Miller, and Emily Fontana.

The work is a portrait of the trio coming together in the winter of 2022, writing and recording in Miller's apartment. Laugh Cry Laugh is an intimate nod towards the singular type of romance that can find you in New York City at night — the sense that time is slowed, fluid, and simultaneous — to be with everybody and to be alone all at once.

Byrne‘s The Greater Wings, out now via Ghostly International, features the most powerful, lustrous, and life-affirming music of her career. Its songs hold the plasticity of grief and trauma, they're universally resonant, unbridled in their devotion and joy, held up by the love and alliance of a chosen family.

Byrne leaned further into atmospheres both expansive and intimate; the lush, evocative songcraft flows between her signature fingerpicked guitar, synthesizer, and a newly adopted piano, made wider by flourishes of harp and strings. It is the transcendent sound of resource, of friendship that was never without romance, of loyalty that burns from within like a heart on fire, and the life force summoned in unrepeatable moments — raw, gorgeous, and wild.

Tour Dates:

11/10-12 - Los Angeles, CA @ LA3C Music & Food Festival

11/16 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

11/17 - Glasgow, UK @ Mono

11/18 - Manchester, UK @ Halle St Peter's

11/21 - London, UK @ Earth Theatre

11/22 - Bristol, UK @ The Jam Bar

11/24 - Limerick, IR @ Dolans

11/25 - Dulbin, IR @ Pavilion Theatre, Dún Laoghaire

11/26 - Belfast, IR @ The Black Box

Tickets available at juliebyrne.com

Photo Credit: Tonje Thilesen



