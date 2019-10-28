Juliana Hatfield Announces First Leg of 2020 Tour

Juliana Hatfield announces the first leg of her 2020 tour beginning in Chicago on January 16th. Juliana and her band will be performing fan favorites from her solo catalog, including her most recent album of originals, Weird (2019), along with select covers from Juliana Hatfield Sings Olivia Newton-John (2018) and Juliana Hatfield Sings The Police, available 11/15 on American Laundromat Records.



Next month, Juliana will release Juliana Hatfield Sings The Police, the second in a series of cover projects that kicked off with 2018's Juliana Hatfield Sings Olivia Newton-John.



She told Billboard recently, "Whenever I make an album of my own songs, at the end I feel so depleted. I feel like I've said everything I have to say and will never write another song. But I don't want to stop making music. That's when I go and start looking at other people's stuff... so I can keep working. Recording covers is like a working vacation. It's fun, and it also informs my own stuff afterwards."



Juliana Hatfield Sings The Police is available for pre-order with special bundles, label-exclusive vinyl colors, signed CDs, LPs, test pressings and more at American Laundromat Records. The singles "De Do Do Do, De Da Da Da" and "Next To You" are released and available for stream/purchase on all digital platforms including Spotify, iTunes, Apple Music, etc.

Tour Dates

1/16 Evanston, IL @ S.P.A.C.E.

1/17 Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi

1/18 Nashville, TN @ The Basement East

1/19 Birmingham, AL @ Workplay Theater

1/21 Dallas, TX @ Granada Theatre

1/22 Austin, TX @3Ten at ACL Live

1/24 Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

1/25 Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy + Harriet's

1/27 Los Angeles, CA @ The Echoplex

1/28 San Francisco, CA @ Slim's

1/30 Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

2/1 Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern





Related Articles View More Music Stories