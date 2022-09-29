Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Julia Wolf Releases New Take on the 'F-U Song,' 'Get Off My'

Julia Wolf Releases New Take on the 'F-U Song,' 'Get Off My'

The track is the third single from Julia’s forthcoming debut album, which will be released by BMG in early 2023.

Music News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 29, 2022  

They say it's the quiet ones you've got to watch out for - and indie-pop darling Julia Wolf shows why on her new single, "Get Off My".

The self-described quiet girl from Long Island calls out those who blew her off in the early days, only to return and try to take credit for her success as combined global streams of her songs soar past the 50 million mark.

"Get Off My," which was produced by Jackson Foote of Loote (Demi Lovato, Tate McCrae, Zara Larsson) and Ionut Madalin Rosioru, is the third single from Julia's forthcoming debut album, which will be released by BMG in early 2023.

"'Get Off My' is the all too relatable anthem for people who are fed up and over being mistreated. It's based on a true story early in my career where my time wasn't being valued, and in turn taken for granted, as if disposable," explains Julia Wolf.

"But when people stand you up, it becomes the push you need, the kick to stay motivated and prove them so wrong they come crawling back, something we see happen time and time again. When you start doing well and believing in yourself, everyone wants to say they had a hand in making your accomplishments that follow a reality. But this song is here to shut said entitlement down and quite literally tell people to get off my...back."

While "Get Off My" was inspired by personal experience, the official video underscores the universal appeal of the song. Directed by Serena Reynolds (Carlie Hanson, The Regrettes), the clip features Julia alongside her sister, her best friend and an assortment of people on the streets of Brooklyn who find joyful empowerment in the song's straight-talking chorus. The video will be featured on the YouTube Times Square billboard beginning tomorrow, September 30.

As Halloween draws near, Julia has lots of spooky activities planned for her fans. She'll be one of the artists telling scary stories around Tidal's virtual campfire and she's creating a Halloween-themed guide of her favorite spots around NYC for Apple Maps (avail tomorrow). Julia is the first musician to partner with Fable, the digital book club app with an impressive roster of moderators that includes actors Sean Astin (The Lord of the Rings) and LeVar Burton (Star Trek: the Next Generation). Her first selection is the 2014 horror comedy novel Horrorstör, written by Grady Hendrix and illustrated by Michael Rogalski. Join the club and get into the discussion here.

The young Italian-American artist is the definition of DIY: writing all of her own music and creating her own artwork, including the cover art for "Get Off My" seen below. Julia was chosen as one of Spotify's coveted 2021 Fresh Finds artists and is also part of the YouTube Artists In Residence program. Billboard praised the way "her pop vocals skate over a bass-heavy, hip-hop inspired beat" on "Hot Killer." PAPER and V Magazine put "Virginity" on their lists of the week's best new music upon its release in August. Her songs serve as the brave voice for a generation that understands you don't have to be the loudest in the room to be heard.

Watch the new music video here:

Regional Awards


From This Author - Michael Major


VIDEO: Peacock Shares I LOVE YOU, YOU HATE ME Barney Series TrailerVIDEO: Peacock Shares I LOVE YOU, YOU HATE ME Barney Series Trailer
September 28, 2022

I Love You, You Hate Me is a series chronicling the rise and fall of Barney the Dinosaur's furious backlash — and what it says about the human need to hate. From Barney-bashing to frat parties to homicidal video games, something in American society broke into a million pieces, and it's never been put together again. Watch the video trailer now!
Academy Announces Recipients of Fifth Gold Fellowship for WomenAcademy Announces Recipients of Fifth Gold Fellowship for Women
September 28, 2022

Karishma Dube and Oleksandra Kostina have been selected to be the domestic and international recipients, Part of the Academy Gold global talent development and inclusion initiative, the Fellowship for Women is a one-year program that combines direct support, personalized mentorship and access to once-in-a-lifetime networking opportunities.
VIDEO: Watch the Beginning of THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF SALT LAKE CITY Season Three PremiereVIDEO: Watch the Beginning of THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF SALT LAKE CITY Season Three Premiere
September 28, 2022

Bravo has shared the dramatic first minutes of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” season three. Returning for season three are Housewives Lisa Barlow, Heather Gay, Meredith Marks, Whitney Rose and Jen Shah. Joining this season as friends are Danna Bui-Negrete, Angie Harrington and Angie Katsanevas. Watch the sneak peek video now!
DANCING WITH THE STARS to Honor James Bond Next WeekDANCING WITH THE STARS to Honor James Bond Next Week
September 28, 2022

In celebration of the 60th anniversary of James Bond on the silver screen, the 14 remaining couples will perform dances to iconic songs from the James Bond franchise for week three of the mirrorball competition. “Bond Night” will open with a special pro performance to “Live and Let Die” by Paul McCartney & Wings.
ICG to Honor Director Lawrence Sher at 24th Annual ECA AwardsICG to Honor Director Lawrence Sher at 24th Annual ECA Awards
September 28, 2022

The International Cinematographers Guild (ICG, IATSE Local 600) will honor cinematographer/director Lawrence Sher,ASC best known for his films The Joker and The Hangover series, with the Distinguished Filmmaker Award, presented by Panavision, at the 2022 Emerging Cinematographer Awards (ECA).