Julia Wolf Releases New Take on the 'F-U Song,' 'Get Off My'

They say it's the quiet ones you've got to watch out for - and indie-pop darling Julia Wolf shows why on her new single, "Get Off My".

The self-described quiet girl from Long Island calls out those who blew her off in the early days, only to return and try to take credit for her success as combined global streams of her songs soar past the 50 million mark.

"Get Off My," which was produced by Jackson Foote of Loote (Demi Lovato, Tate McCrae, Zara Larsson) and Ionut Madalin Rosioru, is the third single from Julia's forthcoming debut album, which will be released by BMG in early 2023.

"'Get Off My' is the all too relatable anthem for people who are fed up and over being mistreated. It's based on a true story early in my career where my time wasn't being valued, and in turn taken for granted, as if disposable," explains Julia Wolf.

"But when people stand you up, it becomes the push you need, the kick to stay motivated and prove them so wrong they come crawling back, something we see happen time and time again. When you start doing well and believing in yourself, everyone wants to say they had a hand in making your accomplishments that follow a reality. But this song is here to shut said entitlement down and quite literally tell people to get off my...back."

While "Get Off My" was inspired by personal experience, the official video underscores the universal appeal of the song. Directed by Serena Reynolds (Carlie Hanson, The Regrettes), the clip features Julia alongside her sister, her best friend and an assortment of people on the streets of Brooklyn who find joyful empowerment in the song's straight-talking chorus. The video will be featured on the YouTube Times Square billboard beginning tomorrow, September 30.

As Halloween draws near, Julia has lots of spooky activities planned for her fans. She'll be one of the artists telling scary stories around Tidal's virtual campfire and she's creating a Halloween-themed guide of her favorite spots around NYC for Apple Maps (avail tomorrow). Julia is the first musician to partner with Fable, the digital book club app with an impressive roster of moderators that includes actors Sean Astin (The Lord of the Rings) and LeVar Burton (Star Trek: the Next Generation). Her first selection is the 2014 horror comedy novel Horrorstör, written by Grady Hendrix and illustrated by Michael Rogalski. Join the club and get into the discussion here.

The young Italian-American artist is the definition of DIY: writing all of her own music and creating her own artwork, including the cover art for "Get Off My" seen below. Julia was chosen as one of Spotify's coveted 2021 Fresh Finds artists and is also part of the YouTube Artists In Residence program. Billboard praised the way "her pop vocals skate over a bass-heavy, hip-hop inspired beat" on "Hot Killer." PAPER and V Magazine put "Virginity" on their lists of the week's best new music upon its release in August. Her songs serve as the brave voice for a generation that understands you don't have to be the loudest in the room to be heard.

Watch the new music video here: