Julia Bullock to Make BMOP Debut with Boston Modern Orchestra Project

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Gil Rose, Artistic Director/Conductor of the GRAMMY Award-winning Boston Modern Orchestra Project (BMOP), has announced its season-opening concert at NEC's Jordan Hall in Boston, on November 6, 2026. As the nation's premier ensemble dedicated to performing, commissioning, and recording modern orchestral repertoire, BMOP continues bridging the conservative and progressive traditions of American classical music from the past century. Marking her BMOP debut is the acclaimed American soprano Julia Bullock weaving poetry and voice with music by Samuel Barber and Matthew Aucoin, as well as a world premiere by Anthony De Ritis.

Anthony De Ritis's Jiggedy, Jingle, Jaunty, Jaunty, a world premiere for orchestra and electronics, pays homage to two 20th-century giants, James Joyce and Luciano Berio, through a dialogue that stretches across time. BMOP welcomes soprano Julia Bullock for Samuel Barber's iconic Knoxville: Summer of 1915, a setting of James Agee's 1938 prose text whose childlike recollection of a summer evening remains one of Barber's most beloved creations. In addition, Ms. Bullock also performs two movements from Matt Aucoin's The No One's Rose, settings of poems by Paul Celan that explore memory, language, and loss. The evening concludes with Charles Wuorinen's Delight of the Muses, a homage to Mozart based on material from Don Giovanni. Outlandish, sentimental, and a rousing good time, this ballet shows this iconic American composer at his irreverent best.

BMOP in Concert

11.06.26 at 7:30 p.m. | NEC's Jordan Hall, Boston

DELIGHT OF THE MUSES

Anthony De Ritis, Jiggedy Jingle Jaunty Jaunty (2026), world premiere

Samuel Barber, Knoxville Summer of 1915 (1947) — Julia Bullock, soprano

Matthew Aucoin, Selections from The No One's Rose (2021) — Julia Bullock, soprano

Charles Wuorinen, Delight of the Muses (1991)

About Gil Rose

GRAMMY Award winner and seven-time GRAMMY nominee Gil Rose is one of today's most innovative conductors, praised as 'amazingly versatile' (The Boston Globe) with 'a sense of style and sophistication' (Opera News). Equally comfortable performing core repertoire, new works, and lesser-known historic symphonic and operatic works, 'Gil Rose is not just a fine conductor, but a peerless curator, sniffing out—and commissioning—off-trend, unheralded, and otherwise underplayed repertoire that nevertheless holds to unfailingly high standards of quality. In doing so, he's built an unmistakable, yet indefinable, personal aesthetic' (WXQR).

A leader in American contemporary music, Rose is the founder of the performing and recording ensemble the Boston Modern Orchestra Project (BMOP), which 'brings an endlessly curious and almost archaeological mind to programming… with each concert, each recording, an essential step in a better direction' (The New York Times), as well as the founder of Odyssey Opera, praised by The New York Times as 'bold and intriguing' and 'one of the East Coast's most interesting opera companies.'

Beyond Boston, Gil Rose keeps a busy schedule as a guest conductor and educator. Equally skilled with both symphonic and operatic repertoires, Rose has led performances by the Netherlands Radio Symphony, the American Composers Orchestra, the National Symphony of Ukraine, the Matsumoto Festival in Japan, the New York City Opera, and the Juilliard Symphony, among others. He has served as the Director of Opera and Sonic Exploration at Artpark in Lewiston, NY, as well as the Artistic Director of the Monadnock Music Festival in historic Peterborough, NH. He is a visionary curator of new music, having inaugurated the Ditson Festival of Music at Boston's Institute of Contemporary Art and programmed three seasons for the Fromm Concerts at Harvard. Along with serving on the faculty at Tufts University and Northeastern University, Rose has also worked with students nationwide at institutions like Carnegie Mellon University, MIT, New England Conservatory, and the University of California at San Diego, among others.

About BMOP

The Boston Modern Orchestra Project (BMOP) is the premier orchestra in the United States dedicated exclusively to commissioning, performing, and recording music of the twentieth and twenty-first centuries. A unique institution of crucial artistic importance to today's musical world, BMOP exists to disseminate exceptional orchestral music of the present and recent past via performances and recordings of the highest caliber. Founded by Artistic Director Gil Rose in 1996, GRAMMY Award-winning BMOP has championed the works of composers whose careers span nine decades. Each season, Rose brings BMOP's award-winning orchestra, renowned soloists, and influential composers to the stage of New England Conservatory's historic Jordan Hall in a series that offers orchestral programming of unrivaled eclecticism. Musical America's 2016 Ensemble of the Year, BMOP was awarded the 2021 Special Achievement Award from Gramophone Magazine as 'an organization that has championed American music of the 20th and 21st century with passion and panache.' The musicians of BMOP are consistently lauded for the energy, imagination, and passion with which they infuse the music of the present era.





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