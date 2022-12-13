Juilliard-Trained Musician Braxton Cook Announces New Album & 2023 Headline Tour

Emmy Award-Winning, Julliard-trained jazz-R&B artist Braxton Cook is proud to announce his highly anticipated fifth full-length album Who Are You When No One Is Watching? due out February 24th, 2023 via Nettwerk.

In the time since his acclaimed 2020 release, Fire Sign, Braxton has been busy writing and releasing new material, touring around the U.S., and expanding his sonic palette working on collaborations with producer Jahaan Sweet (production credit on Taylor Swift's "Lavender Haze" and Giveon's "Tryina Be") and contemporaries like Kiefer and Masego.

Who Are You When No One Is Watching? marks his second release with Nettwerk after sharing the striking new EP Black Mona Lisa in September. Cook's boundary-pushing odyssey will include standouts singles like "MB (for Ma'Khia Bryant)" and "90s" featuring Masego, which have received positive acclaim from Billboard, NPR Music, PAPER, OkayPlayer, Jazziz Magazine, and more.

Pre-save Who Are You When No One Is Watching?" on digital retailers here.

In addition, Braxton Cook announces the first leg of his 2023 headlining U.S. tour which kicks off in Los Angeles at the Lodge Room presented by Jazz is Dead. Find the full list of dates below and stay tuned for a second round of dates to come! Tickets go on sale to the general public on Thursday, December 8th! For more information visit: https://www.braxtoncook.com/.

BRAXTON COOK 2023 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

Mar 02 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Lodge Room

Mar 04 - San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar

Mar 05 - San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

Mar 09 - Santa Cruz, CA @ Kuumbwa Jazz

Mar 10 - Portland, OR @ Jack London Revue

Mar 11 - Vancouver, BC @ Fortune Sound Club

Mar 12 - Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou's