Judah & the Lion Release Fifth Studio Album 'The Process'

Nashville’s beloved alt-folk duo Judah & the Lion have released The Process – the band’s fifth studio album via Cletus the Van / Downtown Artist & Label Services. This record draws inspiration from lead singer Judah Akers' personal experiences and struggles. Born from the depths of emotional turmoil, the album draws parallels to psychiatrist Elisabeth Kübler-Ross' five stages of grief: Denial, Anger, Bargaining, Depression, and Acceptance. Interludes punctuate song suites dedicated to each stage, creating a deeply introspective and cathartic musical experience.

Judah on the release: “Drawing from the timeless wisdom of the Kübler-Ross stages of grief, originally introduced in the 1960s, The Process guides listeners through the transformative process of navigating loss – in both healthy and unhealthy ways ;). The single, “Long Dark Night,” explores the paradoxical nature of life – pain can turn to hope and light can come from the depths of darkness.”

“Long Dark Night” – has been Top 40 at Alternative radio for over 2 months – and is now at #35 and the most recent release “Floating In The Night” has already garnered over 2M global streams. The new material overall has racked up over 10 million combined global streams to date and earned spots on numerous playlists across all DSPs, including Spotify’s New Music Friday, Apple Music’s New Music Daily and Amazon Music’s Alternative Hits, with additional support from SiriusXM Alt Nation’s “Advanced Placement,” Pandora, YouTube, SoundCloud, Tidal, Audiomack and Deezer.

The band is currently on their spring tour across North America, with notable stops at iconic venues like Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre and The Rooftop at Pier 17 in NYC. Tickets are available HERE. The band has also announced their 2024 The Process Tour. Produced by Live Nation, the 17-city tour kicks off on October 4 at The Tulsa Theater in Tulsa making stops across the U.S. in Denver, Boston, Philadelphia and more before wrapping up in Nashville at Nashville Municipal Auditorium on October 26. Tickets are available HERE.

Since their 2012 debut EP, Judah & the Lion have earned widespread acclaim for their genre-bending music, received Platinum/Gold certifications, amassed over one billion career streams and sold over 500 million tickets. Six of their hit singles have gone Top 15 on Alternative radio and the band won an iHeart Music Award for Best New Alt Rock Band of 2018. The Process is the follow-up to 2022’s Revival, which hometown paper The Tennessean praised as “The sound features synths, catchy mandolin licks and powerful vocals that act as a vector for "The Process," a through-between that elevates it beyond a typical indie-alternative pop album.”

Judah & the Lion – The Process Tour – Fall 2024

Fri Oct 04 — Tulsa, OK — The Tulsa Theater

Sat Oct 05 — Kansas City, MO — Uptown Theater

Sun Oct 06 — Omaha, NE — Steelhouse Omaha

Tue Oct 08 — Salt Lake City, UT — The Union Event Center

Wed Oct 09 — Denver, CO — Fillmore Auditorium

Sat Oct 12 — Milwaukee, WI — The Rave

Sun Oct 13 — Grand Rapids, MI — GLC Live at 20 Monroe

Tue Oct 15 — Columbus, OH — KEMBA Live!

Thu Oct 17 — Boston, MA — Citizens House of Blues

Fri Oct 18 — Silver Spring, MD — The Fillmore Silver Spring

Sat Oct 19 — Philadelphia, PA — The Fillmore Philadelphia

Sun Oct 20 — Raleigh, NC — The Red Hat Amphitheater

Weds Oct 23 - Charleston, NC - The Refinery

Thu Oct 24 — Birmingham, AL — Avondale Brewing Company

Fri Oct 25 — Atlanta, GA — Coca-Cola Roxy

Sat Oct 26 — Nashville, TN — Nashville Municipal Auditorium

Photo credit: Sophia Matinazad

