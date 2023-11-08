Judah & The Lion Return With 'Son Of A Gun (feat. K.Flay)' & 'Starting Over'

The new songs are now available on streaming platforms.

By: Nov. 08, 2023

Nashville indie folk band Judah & the Lion (Judah Akers and Brian Macdonald) unveil new tracks “Son of a Gun (feat. K.Flay)” and “Starting Over” (a good old fashioned B-side).

“Son of a Gun” melds sanguine melodies with irreverent lyricism exploring how one sustains hope while inundated with anger while “Starting Over” is a poignant ode to heartbreak. Both tracks optimistically tackle themes of anger and dealmaking either with oneself, higher power or perhaps the devil. 

On “Son of a Gun,” Judah says, “This song has a lot of bounce, but below the bounce is quite a bit of anger. Anger for me comes with a good dose of pettiness as well - what can I say?! I'm human. The anger is very much a part of the foreshadowing of the new record. This song was written with my friend, Kristine, during the onset of the pandemic - so we were writing over zoom with a lot of different emotions swirling so the song exemplifies that time period for us. Kristine is the light of this song though. She is truly one of my favorite songwriters.”

K.Flay adds, “This song feels like letting go of things, having a sense of humor when the world gets dark. I remember Judah and I riffing as we wrote the verses, really going back and forth in a natural, playful, exuberant way. And I hope that spirit shines through.” 

K.Flay released her fifth full-length studio album MONO this fall via Giant Music and will be touring throughout 2024, including a sold out March headline run.

Judah & the Lion is currently on a North American tour. The first leg runs through November 18, 2023, and the second leg will kick back up in April 2024. For tickets, go HERE

Since the band's debut EP in 2012, Judah & the Lion have put out genre-bending music to widespread acclaim, with more than 910 million career streams, infusing their Americana/Folk songwriting with elements of hip-hop, pop, and alternative. Never a stranger to vulnerability, the band's previous albums addressed themes of heartache and addiction (2019's Pep Talks), as well as resilience, and reclaiming their innocence after years of chaotic success (2022's Revival). 

Photo credit: Robby Klein 




