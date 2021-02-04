Juanita Stein Releases Video For New Single 'Lucky'

Juanita Stein has released a video for her new single,'Lucky', taken from her brilliant new album, Snapshot (out now via Nude Records/Handwritten Records USA). The video provides the perfect moody backdrop to the song which, with the rest of the album, was written and recorded in the months following Stein's father's passing in 2019.

Explains Stein, ""I feel the fire, I feel the change." Lucky is the first song I wrote for this album, it came tumbling out of me the week my father was admitted to hospital. It signaled the profound shifts in reality and the revelation that only love and encouragement would see us all through the challenges ahead. The video sees me contemplating my reality, whilst driving aimlessly around the open and spacious South Downs in Sussex, not far from where I live. Driving alone has always been a cathartic experience for me, moving freely through the world, nothing but my thoughts and the breeze flowing through my hands."