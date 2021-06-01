Juan Pablo Di Pace's New Music Video Is A Family Affair

Juan Pablo Di Pace's upcoming EP VASCULAR is anything but one-note. In the past several months Di Pace has released "Fall on Me," a song about unconditional love, with a video depicting an artist in quarantine devoid of a subject, and "Te Senti," a flamenco-inspired, love song, alongside an inclusive music video that dealt with a complicated relationship. Now this singer/actor/director is gearing up to release "Be Ready," a new single and music video inspired by his mother.

Although "Be Ready," co-written by Di Pace, Peter Fenn, VALNTN and Kole, has an anthemic feel, it's not what Di Pace originally intended. "Be Ready" is about facing the unknown as soon as you decide to jump into something important," Di Pace explained. "Those life-defying moments when you know you have to step it up and take a leap of faith."

"As an artist you are put into the spotlight to create and perform," Di Pace continued. "Be Ready" is about all the emotions that come right before doing that."

Being an artist is part of Di Pace's heritage. Marta Maineri, well known in the art world as a "painter of hands," is Di Pace's mother. Her paintings can be seen in churches all over Europe, including the Vatican in Rome.

Maineri takes center stage in Di Pace's "Be Ready" video, which depicts the trials and tribulations of declaring a work of art "done." Although not an actress by trade, this is the fifth time Di Pace has cast Maineri in a project. "My mom starred in the very first short film I directed in 2005, and I kept asking her over the years," Di Pace said. "She is a natural actress and people will fall in love with her vulnerability on screen in "Be Ready."

According to Di Pace, it was Maineri who gave him his first pencil and taught him how to draw. "My mom has always been present in my creative life, be that as a mentor and as an inspiration," Di Pace said. "I love working with her because we are very similar in how we see aesthetics."

"Be Ready" will be released on June 4, 2021. You can download "Be Ready" on iTunes, Amazon, and stream on Apple Music, Spotify, Youtube music and Deezer.

To check out the music videos visit Juan Pablo's Youtube channel.

Di Pace's next single "Without You," will be released later this month. To check out Marta Maineri's work, visit martamaineri.com.