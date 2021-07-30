Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Juan María Solare Releases New Electronic Album

This kind of music is closer to 'deep listening' than to 'easy listening'.

Jul. 30, 2021  

"Evoking a Feeling of Contemplative Spaciousness" - electronic ambient music / space music, a 7-track album by Juan María Solare, was released today.

Argentine composer Juan María Solare (b. in 1966) releases a new album with electronic music, mostly within the genre ambient music and -in part- experimental electronic.

Seven tracks between 3 and 7 minutes. The overall sound of this music makes it suitable for fans of Brian Eno, Jon Hopkins or A Winged Victory for the Sullen.

This kind of music is closer to 'deep listening' than to 'easy listening'. The latter term is often used to 'disconnect' from everyday life, the former can be used to 'reconnect' with the inner self.

This ambient electronic music album reflects a complementary side to Juan María Solare's solo piano albums, thus placing him among the likes of other neoclassical composers who also produce electronic music. It should be underlined that Solare has a degree in electronic composition at the Hochschule für Musik in Cologne, Germany, and won some composition prizes in the genre.

For the whole album is valid: the music is slow-paced, no vocals, no beats


