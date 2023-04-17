Juan Luis Guerra Concert as Madison Square Garden Postponed

Today, St. Louis born, Los Angeles based musician, Roe Kapara shares his debut EP 'I Hope Hell Isn't Real' out now via Epitaph Records. Following his first successful string of shows spanning Chicago, NYC and Los Angeles, he's been able to bring the project alive to adoring fans across the country. In the past year Roe has seen his fanbase grow to over 273K followers, 5.1M likes and 32.1M views on TikTok - in part due to his endearingly unpretentious personality, but also with his irresistibly modern swirl of alternative indie, psych and dream pop.