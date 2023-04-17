Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Juan Luis Guerra Concert as Madison Square Garden Postponed

All tickets purchased for the Friday, April 28 concert will be honored on Thursday, April 27 and will not need to be exchanged.

Apr. 17, 2023  

Due to a potential New York Knicks Game 6 against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden, Juan Luis Guerra's concert scheduled for Friday, April 28, 2023 has been rescheduled for Thursday, April 27, 2023.

All tickets purchased for the Friday, April 28 concert will be honored on Thursday, April 27 and will not need to be exchanged. For more information, please visit www.msg.com.

Juan Luis Guerra Concert At Madison Square Garden Rescheduled Due To New York Knicks Playoffs
