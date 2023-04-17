Juan Luis Guerra Concert as Madison Square Garden Postponed
Due to a potential New York Knicks Game 6 against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden, Juan Luis Guerra's concert scheduled for Friday, April 28, 2023 has been rescheduled for Thursday, April 27, 2023.
All tickets purchased for the Friday, April 28 concert will be honored on Thursday, April 27 and will not need to be exchanged. For more information, please visit www.msg.com.
Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos
