Joyner Lucas & Lil Durk Team Up For 'Rambo'

2x GRAMMY® Award-nominated independent rapper Joyner Lucas has announced today's premiere of an incendiary new collaboration with chart-topping superstar Lil Durk. "Rambo (Feat. Lil Durk)" is available now via Lucas' own Twenty Nine Music Group label at all DSPs and streaming services.

"Rambo" marks the latest in a non-stop series of critically acclaimed, multi-million-streaming hits from the Worcester, MA-based Lucas, including recently released collaborations with J. Cole ("Your Heart"), Ty Dolla $ign ("Late To The Party"), Lil Tijay ("Dreams Unfold"), and Lil Baby ("Ramen & OJ"), not to mention his own "Duck Duck Goose," all now available for streaming and download.

Official music videos are streaming now via YouTube. What's more, Lucas contributed his own "Shoot My Shot" to the smash SPACE JAM: A NEW LEGACY (ORIGINAL MOTION PICTURE SOUNDTRACK), produced by Juicebox Slim and streaming HERE.

Lucas' latest album, EVOLUTION, is available now at all DSPs and streaming services via Twenty Nine Music Group/The Orchard. Hailed by Worcester, MA's Telegram & Gazette as "brutally honest...the most soulful album he's pushed out," EVOLUTION includes such tracks as "Like A River (Feat. Elijah James)," "Snitch," "Fall Slowly (Feat. Ashanti)," and "Legend (Feat. Rick Ross)," all joined by official music videos streaming now at YouTube.

Like its predecessors, "Rambo (Feat. Lil Durk)" is a fully independent production, created with the groundbreaking artists platform, Tully, with distribution by Twenty Nine Music Group. Co-founded by Lucas and manager/technology entrepreneur Dhruv Joshi, the Tully Platform empowers Artists and Artist Management teams to control their workflows while managing work product and studio assets in one place. By reducing his overheads, Lucas is able to put all his focus and the power of his team behind the track's creation and hopes to inspire other independent artists to do it their own way going forward. Tully is available now via Apple's App Store and Google Play.

Listen here:

