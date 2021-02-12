Joyce Wrice & Lucky Daye Link Up on 'Falling In Love'

Fast rising R&B singer and songwriter, Joyce Wrice, has linked up with Lucky Daye for the upbeat new collab "Falling In Love'' debuting today. The duet finds Wrice and Daye's velvety vocals floating over a sea of synths and hi-hats to deliver an infectious R&B jam any romantic will love.

Speaking on the new collaboration, Joyce shares, "'Falling in Love' was actually a demo for Mary J. Blige that Lucky had written with another songwriter, Davion Farris. Mary and I have the same A&R, Eddie Fourcell, and she had decided to pass on the record. Eddie still had the demo and he asked me if I was interested in it."

Wrice continues, "When I heard the production, D'Mile's vocals in the beat and what Davion and Lucky were talking about, I had to keep it for myself! I could relate to the story and wanted a record with that type of bounce for my album. So immediately worked on a second verse and shared it with Lucky. He really liked what I did and tweaked certain parts after I sent it to him. Fortunately, now we're both releasing it on our own projects this year and I'm just so grateful for the opportunity and hope everyone loves it just as much as I do!"

Gearing up for the release of her much anticipated debut album, Wrice delivered the LP's fiery lead single " So So Sick " co-written by Wrice alongside Daniel Church and produced by 2021 GRAMMY Award-nominated D'Mile (H.E.R., Victoria Monet, Lucky Daye). "So So Sick" follows Wrice's critically acclaimed single " That's On You " in addition to her feature on Westside Gunn's " French Toast " featuring Wale.

R&B singer and songwriter Joyce Wrice grew up in Southern California to a Japanese mother and African-American father. As an only child Joyce was quiet, curious and observant, finding entertainment in her surroundings. She discovered her love for music in the passenger seat riding in her father's car. Breaking her silence, she started singing, imitating chart topping songs that played on the radio. Entering a new age of technology this continued into High School where she took to YouTube, showcasing her developing talents and her everlasting discography of 90's R&B covers.

After college Joyce moved to Los Angeles in search of her voice, her own words and experiences. Soon after she released her debut EP titled Stay Around in 2016 and was followed by mini EPs, Rocket Science with Kay Franklin and Good Morning . Known for her sweet lyrics and distinct tone, she delivers a sound that resonates with this generation. From falling in love and falling out, to owning one's insecurities, the message, whatever it may entail is packaged in a heartfelt harmonic bow.

