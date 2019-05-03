Joy Williams' FRONT PORCH Out Today

Joy Williams' highly anticipated new album Front Porch is out today on Sensibility/Thirty Tigers. Purchase/stream the record-produced by Kenneth Pattengale of The Milk Carton Kids and engineered by Matt Ross-Spang (Jason Isbell, Margo Price)-HERE.

Front Porch features 12 new songs and represents a new chapter in Williams' career, recording the album in Nashville while pregnant with her second child. She reflects, "There is an energy that is very creative in having a baby. It gives a sense of urgency on top of all the creative energy. Cellularly, your body is experiencing something really different. Everything you are feeling is elevated. And you have a time-stamped sense of urgency."

"So much of this is about coming home," adds Williams. "Whether to a physical place or to yourself. The lines on my face, I can see them more clearly now. But a lot of them are laugh lines. This record feels like breathing more deeply into who I am. Come what may."

Joy Williams is the winner of four Grammy Awards and has released four solo albums as well as four EPs since her self-titled debut in 2001. She was half of The Civil Wars from 2009 until2014, after which she released the 2015 solo LP VENUS, which was praised by NPR Music for its "new, more adventurous pop sound," adding that "Williams takes on this material without shirking its heaviness, but her gift for melodies that rise up like warm winds brings a climate of grace to even the most difficult subject matter."

FRONT PORCH TRACK LIST

1. Canary

2. Front Porch

3. When Does a Heart Move On

4. All I Need

5. The Trouble With Wanting

6. No Place Like You

7. One and Only

8. When Creation Was Young

9. Preacher's Daughter

10. Hotel St. Cecilia

11. Be With You

12. Look How Far We've Come

Album cover, photo credit: Andy Barron





