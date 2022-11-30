Joy Oladokun Contributes New Song 'Power' to LOUDMOUTH End Credits

Acclaimed singer, songwriter, and voice for change Joy Oladokun shares a timely new anthem entitled "Power."

The song notably serves as the end credits theme for the documentary LOUDMOUTH about the life and battles of Reverend Al Sharpton. The film opens in theaters nationwide on December 9 and premieres on Amazon and Apple TV January 13, 2023. It was directed by Josh Alexander and executive produced by EGOT® winner John Legend.

"Power" illuminates the power of Oladokun's songcraft and delivery. Inspired by Reverend Al Sharpton's historic journey crusading for Civil Rights, Oladokun wrote this potent anthem alone specifically for the film. It stretches from moments of vulnerability into a gospel-style crescendo with a skyscraping chorus meant as a call-to-action, "Power, help me use it. All of the people got it."

About Joy Oladokun

"Her name is both prescient and redundant. She oozes energy that shifts a room's center of gravity and makes you happy for it. It is charisma and she has it in spades. It's the way she approaches her craft too," says Vanity Fair about Joy Oladokun. The singular artist continues to forge her own path, sharing the unique perspective she's gained from living in today's world as a black, queer woman and first-generation child of Nigerian immigrants.

After a series of breakthrough years, Oladokun is currently preparing the highly-anticipated follow up to last year's widely celebrated major label debut, in defense of my own happiness (Amigo Records/Verve Forecast/Republic Records). Most recently, Oladokun's new single, the instant-classic duet "Sweet Symphony" featuring Chris Stapleton, was released following previous singles, "Purple Haze," "Fortune Favors The Bold" and "Keeping The Light On."

Known for her captivating live performances, Oladokun completed her first-ever headline tour earlier this spring in addition to joining Maren Morris and My Morning Jacket on the road this summer.

Since her debut, Oladokun has been featured on NPR Music's "Tiny Desk (Home) Concert" series and "CBS Mornings," made her debut on PBS' "Austin City Limits," "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," "CBS Saturday Morning" and "TODAY," as well as having her music featured in Billy Porter's directorial debut, Anything's Possible, CBS' "CSI: Vegas," NBC's "This Is Us," ABC's "Grey's Anatomy," ABC's "Station 19," NBC's "America's Got Talent" and HBO's "And Just Like That" among many others.

About LOUDMOUTH

Often controversial, occasionally fallible, and always quotable, Reverend Al Sharpton has spent a lifetime confronting America's deafening complacency in the fight against racial injustice -- amplifying the ugly truths about the ongoing impact of structural racism on our nation many would prefer to ignore. Sharpton has been a polarizing figure, inspiring both love and hate on local and national stages.

Chronicling his work for social change from the streets of 1980s Brooklyn to 2020s Minneapolis, LOUDMOUTH presents never-before-seen footage of the social justice titan on the frontlines, in the media as well as in the corridors of power, to paint an intimate and revealing portrait of a tireless warrior who has never ducked a fight in his mission to transform the status quo.

About Republic Records

A division of Universal Music Group, the world's leading music company, Republic Records is home to an all-star roster of multi-platinum, award-winning legends and superstar artists such as Ariana Grande, Black Thought, Drake, Florence + the Machine, Greta Van Fleet, Hailee Steinfeld, Jack Johnson, James Blake, James Bay, Jessie J, John Mellencamp, Jonas Brothers, Julia Michaels, Kid Cudi, Lil Wayne, Lorde, Metro Boomin, NAV, Nicki Minaj, Of Monsters and Men, Pearl Jam, Post Malone, Seth MacFarlane, Stevie Wonder, Taylor Swift, The Weeknd and more.

Founded by brothers and chief executives Monte and Avery Lipman, it is also comprised of innovative business ventures, including American Recordings, Boominati Worldwide, Brushfire, Casablanca Records, Cash Money, Lava Records, XO, Young Money, among others. Republic also maintains a long-standing strategic alliance with Universal Music Latin Entertainment (J Balvin and Karol G).

In addition, Republic has expanded to release high-profile soundtracks for Universal Pictures (Fifty Shades of Grey), Sony Pictures (Spider-Man Into the Spider-Verse) and NBC TV (The Voice), as well as other notable film and television franchises. Extending further into the worlds of film, television, and content, Republic launched Federal Films in order to produce movies and series powered by the label's catalog and artists. Its first production was the Jonas Brothers documentary Chasing Happiness for Amazon Prime Video.

Listen to the new single here: