Josiah Queen Releases Third Studio Album DAMASCUS ROAD

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Josiah Queen has released Damascus Road, his third studio album. Arriving as the 23-year-old star reaches unprecedented heights, Damascus Road brings his soul-searching storytelling to a body of work exploring struggle, redemption, and the transformative power of faith.

To celebrate the album's release, Queen is sharing a new track called 'out of breath.'

With more than 2.1 billion global streams and a fast-growing audience extending far beyond Christian music, Queen created Damascus Road with more daring vision than ever before, recording with a full band for the first time and magnifying the visceral power of his captivating folk-rock. Featuring his gold-certified single 'demons' (a #1 hit on Christian radio and on Billboard's Hot Christian Songs chart), the 14-song LP reveals the many facets of his faith-centered songwriting, balancing raw vulnerability and unshakable conviction. When met with Queen's high-energy sound and impassioned vocal work, the result is a thrilling testament to the possibility of finding grace, hope, and a profound sense of purpose, even in times of great uncertainty and overwhelm.

Largely inspired by the biblical story of Paul the Apostle (whose encounter with Jesus on the road to Damascus radically altered the course of his life), Damascus Road opens with 'out of breath': a gloriously soaring anthem that fully embodies the album's unbridled emotionality and life-affirming spirit. As the track's surging guitar work and fiercely stomping rhythms channel an unstoppable urgency, Queen proclaims his determination to make every moment count (from the chorus: 'I don't want to be lukewarm / Light a fire in my soul until I run the streets of Gold / I want to get to heaven out of breath / Don't want to waste no time when I cross the finish line').

Also featuring the previously released 'judas,' 'make heaven crowded,' 'sundays,' and 'when I see You,' Damascus Road joins a formidable catalog including Queen's 2024 debut album The Prodigal and 2025 sophomore LP Mt. Zion, both of which entered Billboard's Top Christian Albums chart at #1. A widely acclaimed effort followed by a sold-out headline tour, Mt. Zion delivered colossal hits like 'Dusty Bibles' — a platinum-certified Billboard Hot 100 smash that won Song of the Year and Pop/Contemporary Recorded Song of the Year at the 2026 GMA Dove Awards, where Queen picked up seven nominations total (including Artist of the Year and Songwriter of the Year).

Thanks in part to the extraordinary success of career-defining songs like his breakout single 'The Prodigal,' Queen has emerged as the No. 2 most-streamed Christian artist globally.

Next spring, Queen will bring the music of Damascus Road to life on his biggest headline run to date. Just three years after performing in 400-capacity rooms, The Damascus Road Tour will find Queen commanding the stage at arenas across North America, taking his electrifying live show to major venues like Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado (5/10), Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis (4/10), Spectrum Center in Charlotte (4/17), Target Center in Minneapolis (4/24), Honda Center near Los Angeles (4/29), and more. With 100K+ tickets sold in the first 24 hours of presale, the 18-city trek kicks off on April 8 at BOK Center in Tulsa. For more information, visit josiahqueen.com.

Tracklist

1. out of breath

2. demons

3. sundays

4. when I see You

5. judas

6. galaxies

7. damascus road

8. amazing!

9. make heaven crowded

10. fire in my soul

11. paradise

12. only God Almighty

13. a day with the Lord

14. Jesus is coming back soon

About Josiah Queen

Josiah Queen has quickly become one of the most impactful voices in Christian music, blending raw authenticity with deeply resonant melodies. With over 2.1 billion combined global streams and more than 3 million combined social followers, his music inspires a wide-reaching and rapidly growing audience. Following the breakout success of 'The Prodigal' (200M+ streams), Queen scored his first Billboard Hot 100 hit with 'Dusty Bibles,' which earned gold certification from the RIAA in under six months and landed in the Top 3 Christian/Gospel streaming songs in the U.S., in addition to charting on the Spotify Viral 50 in over 15 countries.

His 2024 debut album The Prodigal entered Billboard's Top Christian Albums chart at #1 (marking one of the most significant debuts in Christian music), while his 2025 sophomore album Mt. Zion also hit #1 on the chart. With his recent hits including 'Can't Steal My Joy' (a gold-certified anthem that reached #1 at Christian radio) and 'demons' (a gold-certified smash that claimed the #1 spots at Christian radio and on Billboard's Hot Christian Songs), his third studio album Damascus Road arrived in October 2026.

Further affirming his status as one of the leading artists in the genre, Queen recently earned seven nominations for the 2026 GMA Dove Awards, with 'Dusty Bibles' winning both Song of the Year and Pop/Contemporary Recorded Song of the Year. Having sold more than 260,000 tickets across his headline tours to date, Queen is now gearing up for the Damascus Road Tour — a North American arena run launching in April.

With a heart to serve both the church and the world through music, Queen crafts songs filled with faith, honesty, and hope. He and his wife, Trinity, travel and minister together and are based in Tampa, FL.

Photo Credit: Brady Pettee









Photo Credit: Brady Pettee

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