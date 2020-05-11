Josiah Johnson Shares New Single 'False Alarms'

Josiah Johnson - a former and founding member of the Billboard chart-topping band The Head and the Heart - has begun a new musical journey in 2020. Today he is sharing his second ANTI- Records single titled "False Alarms." listen to it below!

"There were a few big relationships there in the writing of 'False Alarms,' but most present on my mind was my friendship with Jon [Russell, of The Head And The Heart]," Johnson explains. "There are waves and waves of love, of creative force, of spark and hard work creating the whole journey; we're light years from where we met now. I was (and still am) learning to accept how we sometimes have to feel the sting of loss in order to be willing to learn the rough lessons and do the hard work. And I'm thankful to be here now."

Like many before him in need of recovery and self-love, Johnson has learned to cope with ghoulish feelings of self-doubt and he does so with new collaborative tools and creative blueprints in tow, buoyed by a single idea: no matter what happens, the world will still turn and you're still here.

Earlier this year Johnson released his thoughtful, uplifting debut single " World's Not Gonna End ".

"I know you're more than capable," Johnson sings on the single, "It hurts but you can grow large enough to allow it all." In an age when so many feel resolute anger and pain, this warmly delivered, poignant chorus of personal rebirth and renewed possibility is paramount.

