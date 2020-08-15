Joshua Bell Releases New Album 'Joshua Bell: At Home With Music (Live)'

The companion album includes audio recordings of eight musical performances.

Joshua Bell today releases the new album Joshua Bell: At Home With Music (LIVE) for Sony Classical. Available everywhere now, the companion album includes audio recordings of eight musical performances featuring Joshua Bell, his wife, soprano Larisa Martínez as well as guest artists and friends Jeremy Denk, Peter Dugan, and Kamal Khan from the forthcoming PBS-TV broadcast special, "Joshua Bell: At Home With Music."

Airing nationwide this Sunday, August 16, 2020, at 7PM ET/6PM CT, the PBS-TV broadcast special, "Joshua Bell: At Home With Music," will also be available to stream via the PBS website in the U.S. for the next two weeks.

The program centers around a musical soirée of intimate performances from home, while also sharing a behind-the-scenes look at family, Bell's own musical inspirations, and more. In addition to salon-style performances starring Bell and his wife, soprano Larisa Martínez, the recital also features guest artists and friends Jeremy Denk, Peter Dugan, and Kamal Khan. The program comprises both core classical material and new arrangements of beloved works, including works ranging from Beethoven's Spring sonata to a newly-envisioned West Side Story medley.

Emmy- and Tony-award winner, Dori Berinstein, directed the special, which is produced by David Lai and Dori Berinstein, and executive produced by Mitchell Cannold. A trailer, and more information on how to tune-in or stream the special can be found here: https://www.pbs.org/show/joshua-bell-home-music/.

JOSHUA BELL - AT HOME WITH MUSIC (LIVE) TRACKLIST:

1. Beethoven: Violin Sonata No. 5 in F Major, Op. 24, Movement 1: Allegro

Performed by Joshua Bell and Jeremy Denk

2. Dvořák: Slavonic Fantasy in B minor (arr. Kreisler)

Performed by Joshua Bell and Peter Dugan

3. Mendelssohn: "Ah, ritorna, età dell'oro" from Infelice (arr. Czarnecki)

Performed by Joshua Bell, Larisa Martínez, and Kamal Khan

4. Wieniawski: Polonaise de Concert in D Major, Op. 4

Performed by Joshua Bell and Peter Dugan

5. Chopin: Nocturne in E-flat Major, Op. 9, No. 2 (arr. Joshua Bell and Benjamin Wallace)

Performed by Joshua Bell and Peter Dugan

6. Puccini: "Quando m'en vo" (Musetta's aria) from La Bohème (arr. Kohn)

Performed by Joshua Bell, Larisa Martínez, and Kamal Khan

7. Gershwin: "Summertime" from Porgy and Bess (arr. Heifetz)

Performed by Joshua Bell and Peter Dugan

8. Bernstein: West Side Story Medley (arr. Czarnecki)

Performed by Joshua Bell, Larisa Martínez, and Kamal Khan

View More Music Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You