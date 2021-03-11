Josh Turner's 15th Anniversary 'YOUR MAN' Deluxe Edition Due June 25

Multi-platinum-selling country star Josh Turner announces special 15th anniversary deluxe edition of his No. 1 debuting album YOUR MAN. Turner shared the news with fans first at a livestream concert last night from downtown Nashville's Ole Red.

This deluxe edition marks the first time the signature album has been pressed on vinyl which will be available exclusively at Walmart. In addition to the 11 original tracks on the album which feature collaborations with country icons John Anderson, Dr. Ralph Stanley, and Diamond Rio's Marty Roe, Gene Johnson, and Dana Williams, the deluxe includes three bonus live recordings of Turner's No. 1 hit songs "Your Man," "Would You Go With Me," and the fan favorite "Me and God."

"The YOUR MAN album holds so many special memories," says Turner. "It marked so many firsts in my career. My first No.1 album and single and we were pregnant with our first child. It was a pivotal album in my career, and I am so thankful to be celebrating it 15 years later with the release of YOUR MAN Deluxe Edition."

Title track "Your Man," penned by Chris Stapleton, Chris DuBois, and Jace Everett, has become a trademark hit for Turner. His wife Jennifer, who fittingly starred as Turner's love interest in the official video 15 years ago, surprised Turner on stage last night with the news that the hit song is officially RIAA-certified Triple Platinum. Watch the remastered video here: