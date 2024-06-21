Josh Turner to Release Album 'This Country Music Thing' in August; Drops New Song

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



MCA Nashville recording artist Josh Turner is set to release his new album This Country Music Thing on August 16. This is Turner’s 10th studio album, which is produced by longtime Turner producer Kenny Greenberg. Today, Turner released a track off the forthcoming album, “Down In Georgia,” written by Tyler Booth, Anthony Olympia and Brent Rupard. This follows “Heatin’ Things Up,” which Turner released in April. Turner wrote or co-wrote three of the tracks on This Country Music Thing. Also launching today are new exclusive merchandise items for Josh Turner. The vinyl version of This Country Music Thing will be available September 13.

“Down in Georgia” starts the album off with a feel-good declaration of Southern comfort. Turner’s focus for the lead-off track was on texture, layering an arena-ready foundation with acoustic hooks and quick-hitting lyrics from a new batch of writers, who nonetheless captured his current state of mind. “I think they’ve been reading my mail, because I married a girl from Georgia and we actually moved to Georgia last year,” says the South Carolina native.

Track List This Country Music Thing

Down in Georgia (Tyler Booth, Anthony Olympia, Brent Rupard) If You Ain’t With Me (Marv Green, Lance Miller, Jimmy Yeary) I Just Wanna Kiss You (Jeff Hyde, Jon Nite) Heatin’ Things Up (Marv Green, Luke Laird, Brice Long) This Country Music Thing (Josh Turner) My Side (Barton Davies, William Reames, Jeremy Spillman, Ryan Tyndell) Two Steppin’ On The Moon (Matt Dragstrem, Chase McGill, John Pierce) Somewhere With Her (Rhett Akins, Will Bundy, Josh Miller) Whirlwind (Josh Turner, Mark Narmore) Pretty Please (Wyatt McCubbin, Jon Randall, Gordie Sampson) Unsung Hero (Josh Turner)

Turner is on The Greatest Hits Tour throughout 2024 with tour dates spanning coast to coast. Ticket information can be found at https://joshturner.com/.

Upcoming Tour Dates

7/12 Bettendorf, IA Quad-Cities Waterfront Convention Center 7/13 Troy, MO Lincoln County Fairgrounds 7/18 Central Point, OR Jackson County Fair 7/19 Trinidad, CA The Heights Casino (SOLD OUT) 7/20 Susanville, CA Lassen County Fair 7/21 Valley Center, CA Harrah's Resort Southern California 7/26 Urbana, IL Champaign County Fair 7/27 Des Plaines, IL Rivers Casino Des Plaines 8/7 Cobleskill, NY Schoharie County Sunshine Fair 8/10 Pocomoke, City, MD Great Pocomoke Fair 8/15 Catoosa, OK Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Tulsa 8/16 Lampe, MO Black Oak Mountain Amphitheater 8/17 Denton, TX North Texas Fair & Rodeo 8/22 Kennewick, WA Benton Franklin Fair & Rodeo 8/23 Boise, ID Western Idaho Fair 8/24 Park City, UT The Amphitheater at Canyons Village 8/26 Monroe, WA The Evergreen State Fair 8/28 Salem, OR Oregon State Fair 9/6 Edgerton, WI Country Edge 9/7 Nekoosa, WI Ho-Chunk Gaming Nekoosa 9/14 Albuquerque, NM New Mexico State Fair 9/15 Scottsdale, AZ Talking Stick Resort 9/19 Bakersfield, CA Kern County Fair 9/20 Prescott, AZ Jim & Linda Lee Performing Arts Center 9/21 Sahuarita, AZ Desert Diamond Casino 9/26 Greensburg, PA The Palace Theatre 9/27 Williamsport, PA Community Arts Center 9/28 Lancaster, PA American Music Theatre 9/29 Keene, NH Colonial Performing Arts Center 10/1 Fryeburg, ME Fryeburg Fair 10/5 Oak Grove, KY Oak Grove Racing, Gaming & Hotel 10/19 Las Vegas, NV Giddy Up Music Festival 10/25 Katy, TX Home Run Dugout 10/26 Helotes, TX Floore's Country Store 11/1 Florence, KY Turfway Park 11/2 Shipshewana, IN Blue Gate Performing Arts Center 11/14 Morristown, NJ Mayo Performing Arts Center 11/15 Jim Thorpe, PA Penn's Peak

Photo Credit: David McClister

