Josh Turner Releases New Song From Forthcoming Album, 'Heatin' Things Up'

MCA Nashville recording artist Josh Turner releases his new track today, “Heatin’ Things Up.”

Produced by Kenny Greenberg, the song was written by Marv Green, Luke Laird and Brice Long. This is the first release of Turner’s 10th studio album, which will be released later this year.

“Heatin’ Things Up” cranks up the romantic thermostat, fusing a red-hot fiddle and smoldering sway to a bottomless vocal intro. Says Turner, “This song was kind of in the same vein as [multi-Platinum hit] ‘Your Man,’ but musically, it’s just very interesting. I went to the studio to track the song and when the first pass was over, [bassist] Glenn Worf said, ‘My God, that first note felt like you just had a load of gravel dumped on you!’ I can’t wait to see how fans react to that live.”

Turner is on his Greatest Hits Tour throughout 2024 with tour dates spanning coast to coast. Ticket information can be found at https://joshturner.com/.

Upcoming Tour Dates

4/26 Anderson, SC The Anderson Soiree 4/27 Noth Myrtle Beach, SC Alabama Theatre 5/9 Wichita, KS The Cotillion Ballroom 5/10 Grant, OK Stage 271 5/11 Corpus Christi, TX Rodeo Corpus Christi 5/15 Rapid City, SD The Monument 5/16 Miles City, MT Miles City Bucking Horse Sale 5/17 Three Forks, MT Bridger Brewing 5/24 Roanoke, VA Dr. Pepper Park 5/25 Winston-Salem, NC Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex 6/7 Cleveland, OH TempleLive at The Cleveland Masonic 6/8 Nashville, TN Grand Ole Opry House 6/14 Karlstad, MN Kick'n Up Kountry 2024 6/15 Winsted, MN Winstock Country Music Festival 2024 7/12 Bettendorf, IA Quad-Cities Waterfront Convention Center 7/13 Troy, MO Lincoln County Fairgrounds 7/18 Central Point, OR Jackson County Fair 7/19 Trinidad, CA The Heights Casino 7/21 Valley Center, CA Harrah's Resort Southern California 7/26 Urbana, IL Champaign County Fair 7/27 Des Plaines, IL Rivers Casino Des Plaines 8/7 Cobleskill, NY Schoharie County Sunshine Fair 8/15 Catoosa, OK Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Tulsa 8/16 Lampe, MO Black Oak Mountain Amphitheater 8/22 Kennewick, WA Benton Franklin Fair & Rodeo 8/24 Park City, UT The Amphitheater at Canyons Village 8/26 Monroe, WA The Evergreen State Fair 9/14 Albuquerque, NM New Mexico State Fair 9/15 Scottsdale, AZ Talking Stick Resort 9/21 Sahuarita, AZ Desert Diamond Casino 9/26 Greensburg, PA The Palace Theatre 9/27 Williamsport, PA Community Arts Center 9/28 Lancaster, PA American Music Theatre 10/5 Oak Grove, KY Oak Grove Racing, Gaming & Hotel 11/2 Shipshewana, IN Blue Gate Performing Arts Center

About Josh Turner

With timeless songs like “Long Black Train” and “Why Don’t We Just Dance,” Turner’s five No. 1 singles include “Your Man,” of which the official music video surpassed 204 million views. To date, Turner has 3.5B release to date global streams. His album Long Black Train debuted 20 years ago and was certified Platinum by the RIAA with nearly 1.5M album sales, 1.4M track downloads and over 287M life-to-date streams. The lead single of the same name was also certified Platinum making up over 1.1M track downloads and over 236M global streams. In June 2021, Turner released Your Man Deluxe Edition, celebrating 15 years of Turner’s iconic double Platinum-selling album, as well as the mini documentary “Josh Turner Your Man 15th Anniversary” (Mini Doc). The now certified triple-Platinum selling “Would You Go With Me,” featured on Your Man Deluxe Edition, experienced a viral surge across TikTok leading to a jump in streaming which landed the classic country tune on Spotify’s US Viral 50 along with Spotify Viral charts in Sweden, Norway, Finland and Iceland. A native of South Carolina, Turner has been nominated for three GMA Dove awards and won his first GMA Dove Award in 2021 for “I Saw The Light” featuring Sonya Isaacs, off his I Serve a Savior album. Turner and has been nominated for two GRAMMY Awards, five CMA Awards, two ACM Awards, one CMT Award, seven ACA Awards and has received six Inspirational Country Music Awards. Turner released his first Greatest Hits album in fall of 2023 and is currently crisscrossing America on The Greatest Hits Tour. To support music and arts education, he created The Josh Turner Scholarship Fund for the Arts to help students pursue their studies in these fields. Turner and his wife Jennifer, whom he met as a student at Nashville’s Belmont University, have four sons.

Photo Credit: David McClister

