Josh Turner Announces Tour & Vinyl On-Sale Honoring 20th Anniversary of 'Long Black Train'

On May 19, the album Long Black Train will be released on vinyl for the first time.

Feb. 03, 2023  

Multi-platinum-selling recording artist Josh Turner is heading out on the "Long Black Train 20th Anniversary Tour," in celebration of the 20th anniversary of Turner's hit album, Long Black Train and the album's second single of the same name, which were both certified Platinum by the RIAA.

On May 19, the album Long Black Train will be released on vinyl for the first time, to coincide with the anniversary of the single's original 2003 release date, and the special edition vinyl is available now for pre-order. Turner will also be featured on the nationally syndicated TV series, "The Song," on Saturday, March 11.

The episode will spotlight "Long Black Train," the country gospel leaning signature song written while attending Belmont University in Nashville. Turner walks the campus and revisits the very locations that inspired the song. Tickets for Turner's tour, which launches March 4 in Dothan, AL, are available now at joshturner.com.

"I wrote this song during my senior year at Belmont University, and I remember thinking to myself, no one is going to want to hear this old timey gospel song. Thankfully, God placed a few folks in my life that thought differently and here we are celebrating the 20th Anniversary of 'Long Black Train,'" says Turner.

"I credit this song with landing me my first publishing deal, my record deal and my first Opry performance. A lot of folks think that this was my first single, but it was actually my second. I was hesitant when the label suggested it be the next single, nothing else on the radio sounded like it. I don't know where I'd be today without this song and so we named the tour for this 20th anniversary and will be celebrating all year long."

"LONG BLACK TRAIN 20TH ANNIVERSARY TOUR" DATES

3/4

Dothan, AL

The Plant

3/6

Plant City, FL

Florida Strawberry Festival 2023

3/24

Tuscon, AZ

Rialto Theatre

3/25

Wickenburg, AZ

Party in the Desert

4/13

Lancaster, PA

American Music Theatre

4/14

Jim Thorpe, PA

Penn's Peak

5/5

Hot Springs, AR

Oaklawn Racing Casino

6/3

Pender, NE

Cattlemen's Ball of Nebraska

6/9

Nelsonville, OH

Black Diamond Music & Arts Festival

6/10

Renfro Valley, KY

Renfro Valley Entertainment Center

6/16

Prestonsburg, KY

Mountain Arts Center

6/17

Romeoville, IL

Deer Crossing Park

7/1

N. Myrtle Beach, SC

Alabama Theatre

7/2

Simpsonville, SC

Simply Freedom Fest

7/15

Breim, Norway

Norsk Countrytreff 2023

7/22

West Liberty, IA

Muscatine County Fair

8/4

Colorado Springs, CO

Pikes Peak Center

8/5

Sterling, CO

Logan County Fairgrounds

8/10

Grants Pass, OR

Josephine County Fairgrounds

8/11

John Day, OR

Grant County Fairgrounds

8/12

Oroville, CA

Gold Country Casino

8/18

Valley Center, CA

Harrah's Resort

8/24

Princeton, IL

Bureau County Fairgrounds

8/25

Watseka, IL

Watseka Family Festival

9/23

Columbus, MN

Running Aces Casino

**Additional dates to be announced

About Josh Turner

With his deep bass voice, Turner has sold more than six and a half million records, reached 5 billion global streams, and has become a favorite and unforgettable hitmaker on country radio. With timeless songs like "Long Black Train" and "Why Don't We Just Dance," Turner's five No. 1 singles include "Your Man," of which the official music video surpassed 155 million views.

Turner's album Long Black Train debuted 20 years ago and was certified Platinum by the RIAA with nearly 1.5M album sales, 1.3M track downloads and almost 295M life-to-date streams. The lead single of the same name was also certified Platinum making up over 1M track downloads and almost 245M global streams.

In June 2021, Turner released Your Man Deluxe Edition, celebrating 15 years of Turner's iconic double Platinum-selling album, as well as the mini documentary "Josh Turner Your Man 15th Anniversary" (Mini Doc). The Double-Platinum-selling "Would You Go With Me," featured on Your Man Deluxe Edition, experienced a viral surge across TikTok leading to a jump in streaming which landed the classic country tune on Spotify's US Viral 50 along with Spotify Viral charts in Sweden, Norway, Finland and Iceland.

A native of South Carolina, Turner has been nominated for three GMA Dove awards and won his first GMA Dove Award in 2021 for "I Saw The Light" featuring Sonya Isaacs, off his I Serve a Savior album.

Turner has received six Inspirational Country Music Awards, and has been nominated for two GRAMMY Awards, five CMA Awards, two ACM Awards, one CMT Award, and seven ACA Awards. Turner released his first Christmas album, King Size Manger in 2021 and last Christmas it was released on vinyl.

His first television special, "King Size Manger," debuted on UPtv in 2022, and is also available on DVD. To support music and arts education, he created The Josh Turner Scholarship Fund to help students pursue their studies in these fields. Turner and his wife Jennifer, whom he met as a student at Nashville's Belmont University, have four sons.



