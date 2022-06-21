Josh Rouse Shares Sunny New Single 'She's In L.A.' Off Forthcoming Album 'Going Places'

Acclaimed singer/songwriter Josh Rouse shares the summer-ready new single "She's In L.A.," from his upcoming album Going Places, out July 29 via Yep Roc Records.

Featuring a laid-back groove, the song is accompanied by a camcorder-style music video inspired by Townes Van Zandt. Rouse recently spoke with Magnet Magazine, who called the album "feel-good strumming, off-the-cuff hooks and a mildly exotic groove that should translate perfectly to the live setting." Pre-order Going Places here.

"In June of 1993, I dropped out of college, planning on a move to Los Angeles," explains Rouse. "The idea was to move there and start a band with a few friends, things you do when you're in your early 20's. I went to South Dakota for a few months to save up some money while living with my family. In late July, my bandmates decided not to go to L.A. I moved to Tempe, AZ, interning in a recording studio on an impulsive whim. While it proved to be a fruitful adventure (I also bussed tables at a Scottsdale resort), I moved back to Tennessee and re-enrolled in college six months later. I often wonder what would have happened had I gone to L.A."

Going Places came together over the last two years when Josh Rouse found himself unable to tour and hunkered down with his family in Spain. Together with his Spanish band, he began workshopping new songs in a small local venue owned by a friend, resulting in ten road-ready tracks with a looser, more relaxed vibe than his previous work.

Where 2018's Love in the Modern Age saw him take a left turn to keyboard-based retro-new wave territory, Going Places is steeped in classic guitar melodies, with touches of organ and horns, layers of backing vocals and a distinctive southern twang. Rouse has shared two previous singles, including the guitar-driven "Hollow Moon" and the 1970's-inspired "Stick Around," which BrooklynVegan called "a song that's warm, welcoming, unpretentious, and serves as a promising taste of the new LP."

Over the last two decades, Josh Rouse has solidified his status among this generation's most acclaimed songwriters with insightful lyrics and his warm, effortless style. His work has been celebrated by press including Associated Press, Billboard, NPR Music, Los Angeles Times, BrooklynVegan, Salon and more.

Forbes called him "a masterful songwriter," and Paste declared, "His knack for setting a simple feeling to a breezy melody shines through again and again." Now passing 50 years old, Going Places marks the next phase of his career. Looking toward the future, the new album once again proves Rouse's undeniable ability to evolve and push his sound forward, delivering something that is both familiar and wholly new.

Watch the new music vidoe here:

Josh Rouse 2022 Tour Dates

June 22 - Vienna, VA @ Jammin Java

June 25 - Albany, NY @ The Linda WAMC's Performing Arts Studio

June 26 - Cambridge, MA @ Club Passim

June 28 - Old Saybrook, CT @ Katharine Hepburn Cultural Arts Center

June 29 - Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live

June 30 - New York, NY @ City Winery

July 22 - Nashville, TN @ City Winery

September 8 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Back Room at Colectivo

September 9 - Minneapolis, MN @ Dakota