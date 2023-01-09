Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Josh Ross Celebrates the Release of New Track 'Trouble'

Ross joined his friend Bailey Zimmerman as the highly-anticipated opener for three sold-out shows over the weekend.  

Jan. 09, 2023  

Bold, new, up-and-comer, Josh Ross celebrated the release of his new track "Trouble" by joining his friend Bailey Zimmerman as the highly-anticipated opener for three sold-out shows over the weekend.

"Trouble" was co-written by Josh along with Mason Thornley and was just featured in the January 5th episode of Fox's hit TV series "Welcome To Flatch" which is currently available to watch on Fox and Hulu. Additionally, Josh recently performed "Trouble" on Access Carolina, while in town for the Bailey Zimmerman tour.

2023 is already proving to be a breakout year for the rising star after the success of his hit song "On A Different Night" which has been featured by Spotify, Apple Music and more. In November, Josh joined Jordan Davis and Tyler Hubbard to perform "On A Different Night" to over 12 million fans as part of Canada's Grey Cup.

Josh's music continues to resonate with fans, racking up more than 32 million global streams. Josh is currently working on new music, set to be released later this year, and will make appearances at festivals such as Country Thunder and Tailgate N Tallboys throughout the summer.

Listen to the new single here:



