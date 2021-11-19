Josh Groban Releases New Tracks from Debut Album for 20th Anniversary

On November 20th, 2001 we all heard the first full length record from the world's most unmistakable voice, Josh Groban. In celebration of the 20th anniversary of his self-titled debut album, Groban shares two new bonus tracks, "Roma Nun Fa' La Stupida Stasera," Groban's first ever studio demo and "Mia Per Sempre," the original Japanese edition bonus track.

The 20th anniversary Deluxe Edition is available across streaming platforms and for digital download, in addition to commemorative 20th anniversary merchandise that you can find on his website.

In 2001 Groban released his debut album to critical acclaim. The Union gave it a rave review saying, "There is quite simply one word to describe his self-titled first album: amazing." The Herald Extra even said, "His self-titled debut album has sold nearly 2 million copies, largely on word of mouth, making him one of the year's biggest success stories."

Josh Groban, the debut album, has sold in excess of 5 million albums in the U.S. alone and features three of his most popular & enduring tracks: "The Prayer (with Charlotte Church)," "You're Still You" (#10, Billboard Hot Adult Contemporary Tracks), and fan favorite, "To Where You Are" (#1, Billboard Hot Adult Contemporary Tracks). The response to his debut record not only cemented Groban as an artist to watch, but also set him up for the long and prosperous musical journey that he's been on ever since.

Listen to the new tracks here: