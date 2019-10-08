Joseph Conner, EJ Gaines, Adrien Good, Mike Molinar, Liz Rose And Ben Vaughn Join Music Health Alliance Board Of Directors
Music industry executives Joseph Conner (Essential Broadcast Media), EJ Gaines (Capitol CMG/Motown Gospel), Adrien Good (Flood, Bumstead, McCready & McCarthy), Mike Molinar (Big Machine Music), Liz Rose (Liz Rose Music) and Ben Vaughn (Warner Chappell Music) have joined the Board of Directors of Nashville-based non-profit Music Health Alliance (MHA). The 19-member board, comprised of business leaders across multiple industries, help develop the strategic plans of MHA in support of its mission to PROTECT, DIRECT & CONNECT members of the music community with healthcare and financial solutions.
Music Health Alliance Board of Directors:
President - Kris Wiatr, Wiatr & Associates, LLC
Vice President - Jay Williams, WME
Treasurer - Earle Simmons, SunTrust Bank
Secretary - Dr. Michael Allsep, Air Command and Staff College
Founder/CEO - Tatum Allsep, Music Health Alliance
Joseph Conner, Essential Broadcast Media
Rodney Crowell, Producer/Songwriter/Recording Artist
Christie Hauck, Christie Retail Group/Goozy
Linda Edell Howard, Adams and Reese LLP
Cindy Hunt, Monarch Publicity
EJ Gaines, Capitol CMG/Motown Gospel
Adrien Good, Flood, Bumstead, McCready & McCarthy
John Lytle, Lytle Management
Mike Molinar, Big Machine Music
Tina Parol, The Disney Company
Liz Rose, Liz Rose Music
Jennie Smythe, Girlilla Marketing
Rebecca Warner Strang, Harry Norman Realtors/Philanthropist
Ben Vaughn, Warner Chappell Music
The only non-profit named to Billboard's 2019 Nashville Power Players, MHA Founder and CEO Tatum Allsep and Shelia Shipley Biddy, COO and Certified Senior Advisor®, along with the entire MHA team, remove obstacles so patients can receive lifesaving care. Entirely funded through grants and individual and corporate donations, since founding in 2013, MHA has:
- Supported over 10,000 members of our creative community across 39 states and every genre of music
- Spared 541 families from bankruptcy due to a medical crisis
- Provided 8 patients with access to transplants including heart, lung, kidney and liver
- Facilitated access to over 200 trauma counseling sessions for Las Vegas shooting survivors and their families
- Saved over $47,000,000 in healthcare costs including insurance premium savings, medical bill reductions and discounted medications
The nine-person team at Music Health Alliance remove obstacles so patients can receive lifesaving care. Music Health Alliance's free services range from access to doctors and hospitals, medicine, health insurance and finding financial assistance during times of illness. As advocates, Music Health Alliance fights so those in our industry never have to feel alone in a health crisis. Thanks to the direct efforts of Music Health Alliance, members of the music community across the country have gained access to lifesaving cancer treatment, transplants, medications to treat Parkinson's, end of life care and many other crucial services. Its services are free to any person who has worked in the music industry for two or more years, or who has credited contributions to 4 commercially released recordings or videos. Spouses, partners, and children of qualifying individuals may also receive access to the non-profit's services from birth to end of life.