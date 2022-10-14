Jordy Shares Vulnerable New Single 'I Get High'

Rising, acclaimed pop sensation JORDY today unveiled his ethereal, stripped-back new single "i get high," available now on all streaming platforms. Pairing vulnerable, poignant lyricism with a stunning vocal range, the new song is an introspective reflection on anxiety, vices, and mediating the two.

Co-written with frequent collaborator Drew Polovick, "i get high" continues to underscore JORDY's conversational, raw, and diaristic lyrical style that has resonated with fans nationwide. The accompanying music video is also out now. Directed by Lily Judge, the visual features a powerful performance from the artist, complete with an Autumn-ready backdrop.

Regarding the new track, JORDY has the following message to share with his fans:

"I think everyone has some sort of vice. In good times or bad, it's hard not to indulge whether in celebration or solitude. I have been using cannabis for a long time for medicinal purposes, but also recreational ones. Sometimes to ease anxiety, or sometimes when I go out socially; sometimes to help me sleep through the night, or sometimes to celebrate a milestone. I've never considered my relationship with marijuana unhealthy, but I can't help but analyze and wonder if it's a temporary fulfillment of an empty void; I am still in the process of figuring that out. My goal with my music is always to be upfront and honest, and this song is truly a reflection of that. It's simply my truth. And if it's mine, it's probably someone else's too. Whether it's taking a hit or having a drink, going on dates or a casual hookup, we all something we turn to help us feel a bit more or feel a bit less. But my overall goal with this song is to help people feel a little more heard and understood." - JORDY

In support of "i get high" and his slew of new singles, JORDY will be playing a series of special headline shows in New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles throughout the late fall and winter. This weekend, he will also head to Hawaii to headline Honolulu Pride Festival on Sunday, 10/16. A full itinerary of dates can be found below, with all tickets available on JORDYMusic.com.

JORDY is also in the studio working on his much-anticipated sophomore project, with more details to be revealed soon.

Drawing inspiration from pop staples such as The Spice Girls, Michelle Branch, Avril Lavigne, and contemporaries such as Sam Smith, Troye Sivan, and Lauv, JORDY's songs blend the glimmering, bouncy 90s pop sound with sincere, heartfelt songwriting. He unveiled his debut album Mind Games in November 2021, along with a companion acoustic EP in February, and Pride anthem "Dry Spell" earlier this summer, which Teen Vogue hailed "a bright new single... made for the dance floor," while Billboard crowned it "one of his best produced tracks to date."

Furthermore, Shondaland lauded the song "a drop-everything-and-dance-delight." Afterwards, he shared the bubbly earworm "IDK SH!T," chronicling the challenges of young adulthood in his twenties. V Magazine praised its "head-bopping beat and refreshingly honest lyrics," along with The Huffington Post calling it "the perfect anthem for 20-somethings... a track designed for maximum volume."

In tandem with the latter single's release, JORDY made his hometown debut at Lollapalooza over the summer, playing the T-Mobile mainstage to a high-spirited crowd. In 2022, he also hit the festival circuit at BottleRock Napa Valley, headlined Washashore Festival (Provincetown, MA), and played a slew of Pride performances all across the U.S.

﻿JORDY's heart-on-his-sleeve approach to modern pop music has resulted in 100M+ career streams, sold out shows across the U.S., and a devoted following on TikTok that started with his dance-pop hit "Long Distance" that went viral on the platform in 2021. A relatable song about loneliness and the struggles of long distance relationships during the Covid-19 pandemic, JORDY delivered a stellar performance of the track during his national television debut on The TODAY Show, and earlier this year, he nabbed a nomination at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in the "Social Star" category.

Watch the new music video here: